Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Red Dead Redemption 2’s inaccessible map area leaves players puzzled

Some players have reported using glitches to access the area

Red Dead Redemption 2

The purpose of the region remains unclear

Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 24, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have long praised the game for its expansive open world, rich with activities ranging from bounty hunting and fishing to gambling and train robberies. However, fans are now questioning the purpose of a prominent area on the map that remains inaccessible during regular gameplay.

The region in question, named Tempest Rim, is located in the northwestern part of the map within the state of Ambarino. While it appears clearly marked on the game’s map, players are unable to reach it through normal means. This has left many in the Red Dead Redemption 2 community puzzled over its purpose.

One Reddit user, Alotofbytes, asked: “What is the point in half of Ambarino being out of bounds? Why even bother having it there in the first place if we can't get to it?” This sentiment is echoed by other fans who have discovered unconventional ways of exploring the hidden zone.

Some players have reported using glitches to access the area. One method involves making protagonist Arthur Morgan excessively drunk near the game’s boundaries. In certain cases, the character will pass out and, upon waking, respawn beyond the game’s normally accessible regions.

“I glitched into it with the help of multiple alcoholic beverages,” wrote Reddit user RockandStone101. Another user, Whovian1156, added that a similar trick allows access to the game’s version of Mexico, another location that is technically visible but inaccessible through official means.

Joking about the glitch, Redditor Strgwththisone commented: “Devs hate this simple trick. Once, after a bender, I woke up to find all my bandit challenges magically completed.”

Despite being released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One—and later on PC—Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to attract new players, many of whom are still discovering hidden details and undocumented secrets across its massive map.

Speculation around a possible remastered version of the game continues to build, and fans are hopeful that such a release might include expanded access to currently restricted areas like Tempest Rim.

For now, the purpose of the region remains unclear, and its presence on the map continues to stir discussion within the gaming community. Red Dead Redemption 2 remains available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

bandit challengesfishinggamblinggaming communitymexicored dead redemptionreddit userxbox onered dead redemption 2

Related News

Labubu Blind Box Frenzy Sweeps Through UK Collectors
Lifestyle

Labubu craze takes over UK collectors as blind box toys go viral

Billy Joel
Entertainment

Billy Joel cancels tour dates after diagnosis with rare brain condition affecting balance and memory

Bollywood Odyssey
UK Events

Bollywood Odyssey: Harrow's Hindi Cinema Celebration

UK Prepares for Scorching 27°C Heatwave Across 45 Counties
UK

UK braces for 27°C heat as 45 counties set for mini-heatwave

More For You

Warhammer 40K Expands Universe with New Modes and Factions

Among the standout announcements was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s Siege Mode

Epic Games

Warhammer 40k Skulls 2025 unveils Dark Heresy RPG, Space Marine 2 siege mode, and Rogue Trader expansions

The Warhammer Skulls 2025 showcase has once again delivered a wealth of announcements for fans of Games Workshop's vast gaming universe, with Warhammer 40K leading the charge. From new expansions and surprise reveals to free updates and overhauls of classic titles, the event highlighted the continued momentum of the Warhammer video game portfolio.

Running from 22 to 29 May 2025, Warhammer Skulls also features substantial discounts across the Epic Games Store, giving players a chance to expand their collections while enjoying fresh content.

Keep ReadingShow less
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The second trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s setting and characters

YouTube / Rockstar Games

Fans spot minor visual error in GTA 6 trailer 2 during the Jason shooting scene

Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated second trailer has been dissected frame by frame by fans, with one viewer pointing out a small visual oversight. The brief moment, lasting just a second, has sparked light-hearted reactions across the gaming community.

The error occurs during a high-octane scene where Jason, one of the game's protagonists, fires a handgun from a car. Reddit user Cat_With_Banana96 noted that light appears on Jason’s face a fraction of a second before the muzzle flash of the gun, creating a discrepancy in the trailer’s lighting sequence. The fan shared screenshots to highlight the moment, which takes place during a fast-paced sequence lasting only a second.

Keep ReadingShow less
Helldivers 2’s

The biggest narrative twist yet sees the Illuminate

YouTube/ HELLDIVERS™ 2

7 Reasons why Helldivers 2’s Illuminate update revitalised the player base

Helldivers 2 has delivered one of its most impactful updates yet with the arrival of the Illuminate invasion on Super Earth. As players scramble to defend humanity's homeworld from total annihilation, the game's community has responded with renewed enthusiasm, and its player count has soared. Here are seven reasons why this update has reignited interest in the game.

1. The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth

Keep ReadingShow less
pokemon charmander

a recent online leak hinted at a regional variant of Charmander

The Fact Site

Pokémon fans split over leaked ground-type Charmander evolution

Speculation surrounding the next generation of Pokémon games has intensified after a recent online leak hinted at a regional variant of Charmander with a ground typing—an idea that has split fan opinion.

The alleged leak, which emerged on anonymous forum 4chan over the weekend, claims to reveal key features of Generation 10 of the Pokémon franchise, which is expected to release on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. While unverified, the leak was picked up by the Hidden Power Podcast on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly began to circulate among the Pokémon community.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 Trailer 2

The trailer introduces the central protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 released as Rockstar reveals more of Vice City and Leonida

Rockstar Games has released the much-anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, providing fans with a closer look at the game's story, characters, and expansive setting. Captured on PlayStation 5, the trailer highlights the return to Vice City and invites players to explore the wider state of Leonida.

Following the announcement of a delay pushing the game's release to 26 May 2026, this latest trailer aims to reignite excitement among fans who have been waiting over a decade since the release of GTA V.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc