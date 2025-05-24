Red Dead Redemption 2’s inaccessible map area leaves players puzzled

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have long praised the game for its expansive open world, rich with activities ranging from bounty hunting and fishing to gambling and train robberies. However, fans are now questioning the purpose of a prominent area on the map that remains inaccessible during regular gameplay.

The region in question, named Tempest Rim, is located in the northwestern part of the map within the state of Ambarino. While it appears clearly marked on the game’s map, players are unable to reach it through normal means. This has left many in the Red Dead Redemption 2 community puzzled over its purpose.

One Reddit user, Alotofbytes, asked: “What is the point in half of Ambarino being out of bounds? Why even bother having it there in the first place if we can't get to it?” This sentiment is echoed by other fans who have discovered unconventional ways of exploring the hidden zone.

Some players have reported using glitches to access the area. One method involves making protagonist Arthur Morgan excessively drunk near the game’s boundaries. In certain cases, the character will pass out and, upon waking, respawn beyond the game’s normally accessible regions.

“I glitched into it with the help of multiple alcoholic beverages,” wrote Reddit user RockandStone101. Another user, Whovian1156, added that a similar trick allows access to the game’s version of Mexico, another location that is technically visible but inaccessible through official means.

Joking about the glitch, Redditor Strgwththisone commented: “Devs hate this simple trick. Once, after a bender, I woke up to find all my bandit challenges magically completed.”

Despite being released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One—and later on PC—Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to attract new players, many of whom are still discovering hidden details and undocumented secrets across its massive map.

Speculation around a possible remastered version of the game continues to build, and fans are hopeful that such a release might include expanded access to currently restricted areas like Tempest Rim.

For now, the purpose of the region remains unclear, and its presence on the map continues to stir discussion within the gaming community. Red Dead Redemption 2 remains available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.