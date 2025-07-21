Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

GTA 6 performance leak points to 60fps on PS5 Pro

PS5 Pro may be the only console to support 60fps in GTA 6

GTA 6 performance leak

The same report claims that Rockstar and Sony have entered into a marketing partnership

YouTube/ Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • GTA 6 is reportedly running at 60 frames per second on PS5 Pro
  • Performance for base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remains unconfirmed
  • Leak comes from a source with a track record of accurate claims
  • Optimisation reportedly involves Sony engineers
  • Rockstar has not officially confirmed any platform-specific details

A new report suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 will run at 60 frames per second, but only on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The claim adds to a growing number of leaks around Rockstar’s next release, expected in May 2026.

The rumour has not been verified by Rockstar Games, and framerate details for the base PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been confirmed.

Ongoing optimisation reported, with Sony engineers involved

The information comes from YouTuber DetectiveSeeds, who previously reported accurately on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster and Doom: The Dark Ages. According to the source, GTA 6 is already running at 60fps on the PS5 Pro, thanks to ongoing optimisation involving Sony engineers.

“GTA 6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimised for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings,” the report claims.

The report also notes that Rockstar is experimenting with various performance modes and may introduce multiple graphical options on the upgraded console at launch. However, it emphasises that current results are specific to the PS5 Pro and could change ahead of release.

 

Marketing partnership between Sony and Rockstar hinted

The same report claims that Rockstar and Sony have entered into a marketing partnership, which could include themed console bundles and early promotional material. This would mirror a similar strategy used during the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 with the PS4 Pro.

Details on this partnership remain unofficial and have not been confirmed by either company.

Official platform specs yet to be announced

GTA 6 is set to launch on 26 May 2026. While speculation continues to circulate online, Rockstar has not released detailed information about the game’s performance across different platforms. As with any unverified report, fans are advised to view the claims with caution until official confirmation is provided.

gta 6gamingps5sonyxboxleakgta

Related News

Dhaka crash
Editorial

At least 20 dead after fighter jet crashes into Dhaka school

Mariah Carey 2025 album
Entertainment

Mariah Carey joins forces with Anderson Paak and L A Reid for first independent album 'Here For It All'

More For You

GTA 6

The file functions purely as a placeholder

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 early download appears on Xbox Store, fans celebrate milestone moment

Highlights

  • Grand Theft Auto VI listed on Xbox Store with early downloadable files
  • 328.76MB “pre-pre-load” now available, despite full release months away
  • Download offers no playable content, only displays key art
  • Fans excited to see the title on their home screens
  • Anticipation grows as Rockstar prepares for full launch

Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are celebrating a new milestone as the game appears on the Xbox Store with an early set of downloadable files. While the small 328.76MB download offers no gameplay or functionality, it marks the first time players can have GTA VI visible on their home screens — a moment many never thought would arrive.

Early download sparks excitement

The early listing on the Xbox Store has given fans a symbolic taste of the long-awaited title, even if it’s not a traditional pre-load. This “pre-pre-load”, as some fans are calling it, prepares consoles ahead of time for the eventual pre-load closer to launch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Legend of Zelda

Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth dressed as Zelda and Link in the first official look

Instagram/zeldanintendo

‘Legend of Zelda’ movie reveals Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as leads in surprise casting move

Highlights:

  • Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast as Princess Zelda and Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda live-action movie.
  • Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the casting via X on 16 July.
  • Directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), the film is set to release on 7 May 2027.
  • The project is co-produced by Nintendo and Sony Pictures, marking a major push into cinematic adaptations for the gaming franchise.

Nintendo has officially announced the lead cast for its long-anticipated Legend of Zelda live-action adaptation. British actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will step into the iconic roles of Princess Zelda and Link, respectively, in a film set to release on 7 May 2027.

The casting was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s legendary game designer, who shared the news via Nintendo’s X account, alongside first-look images of the duo in costume. The announcement marks a major milestone in the development of the fantasy adventure film, which has been in the works for years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Xbox Game Pass July 2025

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark action RPG inspired by the Souls-like genre

YouTube/ PlayStation

Xbox Game Pass adds 3 major day-one releases in July 2025

Highlights

  • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Abiotic Factor, and Grounded 2 lead the July Game Pass additions
  • All three titles launch as day-one Game Pass releases
  • More games arriving throughout July and into early August, including RoboCop: Rogue City and Farming Simulator 25

  • Available on various platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC

Major titles arriving on Xbox Game Pass this July

Xbox Game Pass continues to expand its offerings with several key releases in July 2025, headlined by three highly anticipated titles arriving as day-one additions: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Abiotic Factor, and Grounded 2. These titles will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across console and PC platforms.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launches 24 July

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark action RPG inspired by the Souls-like genre, launches on Wednesday 24 July as a day-one Game Pass title. Players take on the role of Wuchang, a female pirate warrior battling supernatural forces and personal demons in a world shaped by China's Three Kingdoms era. The game will be available on both console and PC via Game Pass Ultimate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fortnite gaming

Players are advised to keep an eye on the official page for real-time updates

Fortnite

Fortnite goes offline for Update 36.20 with new content and fixes

Highlights:

  • Fortnite servers are down on Tuesday, 15 July for Update 36.20
  • Downtime began at 9 a.m. BST and is expected to last 2–3 hours
  • Update 36.20 introduces new content, bug fixes, and possible collaborations
  • Leaks hint at a live event, themed items, and a new Point of Interest (POI)

Fortnite servers offline for maintenance on 15 July

Fortnite has gone offline temporarily for its scheduled server maintenance to roll out Update 36.20. According to the official @FortniteStatus account on X (formerly Twitter), the downtime began at 9 a.m. BST on Tuesday, 15 July, and typically lasts between two to three hours, based on previous update cycles.

The timing is consistent with earlier outages linked to updates 36.10 and 35.10. Players will be unable to access any Fortnite game modes while the maintenance is underway.

Keep ReadingShow less
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 on the PlayStation platform highlights the growing demand for cross-platform experiences

YouTube/ PlayStation

Forza Horizon 5 sells 2 million units on PlayStation Store

Highlights:

  • Forza Horizon 5 has reportedly sold over 2 million units on PS5 within its first month
  • The figure is based on public projections from Alinea Analytics
  • The game topped PlayStation Store charts in Europe and placed in the top 3 in North America
  • The PS5 version launched in 2025, with cross-platform features introduced by Turn 10 Studios

Racing title reportedly reaches 2 million PS5 sales in one month

Forza Horizon 5 has reportedly achieved over two million unit sales on PlayStation 5 in its first month following release. The figure was shared by Turn 10 Studios game designer Harrison B. on LinkedIn, where they stated they had contributed to cross-platform features that enabled the title’s PS5 success.

The statement, spotted by Bluesky user Timur222, has gained attention online. However, Harrison later clarified that the two million sales figure is not new data but based on public projections published by Alinea Analytics.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc