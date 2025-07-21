GTA 6 performance leak points to 60fps on PS5 Pro

Highlights

GTA 6 is reportedly running at 60 frames per second on PS5 Pro

Performance for base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remains unconfirmed

Leak comes from a source with a track record of accurate claims

Optimisation reportedly involves Sony engineers

Rockstar has not officially confirmed any platform-specific details

A new report suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 will run at 60 frames per second, but only on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The claim adds to a growing number of leaks around Rockstar’s next release, expected in May 2026.

The rumour has not been verified by Rockstar Games, and framerate details for the base PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been confirmed.

Ongoing optimisation reported, with Sony engineers involved

The information comes from YouTuber DetectiveSeeds, who previously reported accurately on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster and Doom: The Dark Ages. According to the source, GTA 6 is already running at 60fps on the PS5 Pro, thanks to ongoing optimisation involving Sony engineers.

“GTA 6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimised for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings,” the report claims.

The report also notes that Rockstar is experimenting with various performance modes and may introduce multiple graphical options on the upgraded console at launch. However, it emphasises that current results are specific to the PS5 Pro and could change ahead of release.

Marketing partnership between Sony and Rockstar hinted

The same report claims that Rockstar and Sony have entered into a marketing partnership, which could include themed console bundles and early promotional material. This would mirror a similar strategy used during the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 with the PS4 Pro.

Details on this partnership remain unofficial and have not been confirmed by either company.

Official platform specs yet to be announced

GTA 6 is set to launch on 26 May 2026. While speculation continues to circulate online, Rockstar has not released detailed information about the game’s performance across different platforms. As with any unverified report, fans are advised to view the claims with caution until official confirmation is provided.