Battlefield 6 aims to rival Call of Duty, but is EA taking its biggest risk yet?

Highlights:

EA bets big on Battlefield 6 after the lukewarm response to its previous release



Four studios across three countries collaborate to bring the new game to life



Developers promise a return to single-player campaigns and community-focused design



Early buzz is strong, but questions remain over the game’s long-term success



A new battle begins

Electronic Arts (EA) is preparing for what could be its most ambitious gaming launch in years. Battlefield 6, the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise, arrives with huge expectations and an even bigger budget.

The series has long been viewed as a grittier, more tactical counterpart to Call of Duty, yet it has never quite managed to match its rival’s dominance in sales or player numbers. This time, though, EA hopes things will be different.

Early signs are encouraging. A preview weekend earlier this year broke franchise records and generated intense buzz online. Still, the stakes are high; EA has reportedly poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the project, making Battlefield 6 a defining moment for the publisher.

Four studios, one mission

To bring the game to life, EA assembled a coalition of four studios: DICE in Sweden, Motive Studios in Canada, Ripple Effect Studios in Los Angeles, and Criterion in Guildford, UK. Together, they operate under the newly created “Battlefield Studios” banner.

Rebecka Coutaz, vice-president and general manager of EA’s European studios, believes the new game offers something special. “In terms of what it’s offering players, Battlefield 6 is probably unbeatable,” she told BBC Newsbeat.

Coutaz admits the team learned hard lessons from the franchise’s last outing, Battlefield 2042, which was criticised for technical issues and missing features. “We probably couldn’t make Battlefield 6 without the learnings we had in Battlefield 2042,” she said.

This time, player feedback has been key. EA held closed community playtests early in development, which Coutaz described as receiving “explosively positive” reactions.

Returning to the campaign

One of the biggest changes fans will notice is the return of a single-player campaign, something absent from Battlefield 2042. Criterion design director Fasahat “Fas” Salim led the studio’s work on the story missions, ensuring they are “as fun and interesting as possible for players.”

Despite reports of strain among the global teams, Salim describes the experience as rewarding. “Collaborating with different cultures and backgrounds has been really exciting,” he said. “It’s a big project, probably the biggest most of us have ever worked on.”

A young artist’s dream project

For 21-year-old lighting artist Vlad Kokhan, the new game represents a dream come true. While completing his visual effects degree at Bournemouth University, he works part-time at Criterion, shaping the mood and tone of the campaign.

A lifelong fan of the Battlefield series, Kokhan says seeing his work on the game’s promotional materials feels “surreal.” “To know that I’ve put my own thing into the game is really crazy,” he said.

High hopes, cautious optimism

Industry analysts expect Battlefield 6 to make a strong commercial impact, with projections of up to five million copies sold in its first week. Yet, the true test will be whether it can sustain that momentum in a competitive market dominated by Call of Duty, Fortnite and Roblox.

Coutaz remains measured in her outlook. “I would say yes and no — you never know,” she said. “The only thing that matters to me now is that we don’t disappoint our community, our players.”

Questions over EA’s future

Adding to the uncertainty, EA recently confirmed a $55bn (£41bn) sale to a Saudi Arabia-led investment group. The deal, structured as a leveraged buyout, leaves the company with $20bn (£14bn) in debt.

Although EA has assured staff there will be “no immediate changes,” fans worry about potential budget cuts or restructuring. Coutaz, however, insists her focus remains on supporting her teams. “The way hasn’t changed for me,” she said. “I’m here to help our team members make their best work.”

The next chapter

As launch day approaches, the developers say their goal is simple: deliver a Battlefield experience that excites players once again.

“We spend years behind closed doors making these things,” said Salim. “When it finally goes into the players’ hands and you see them having a great time, that’s what we work for.”

For EA, Battlefield 6 represents more than just another sequel. It’s a test of faith, in its studios, its fans, and its future in a gaming landscape where the next hit could decide everything.