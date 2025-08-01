Battlefield 6 lands on 10 October with revamped classes and destructive combat

Highlights

Battlefield 6 launches on PlayStation 5 on 10 October 2025



Open beta weekends confirmed for 9–10 August and 14–17 August



Classic class system returns with subclass customisation



Emphasis on tactical map destruction and dynamic movement



Four large maps and multiple game modes confirmed at launch



Battlefield returns to its roots with modern warfare and evolving tactics

Electronic Arts has officially unveiled Battlefield 6, the latest entry in its flagship first-person shooter series, set in 2027. Taking inspiration from Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, the new game reintroduces the class system with enhanced customisation, expands tactical destruction, and adds fresh mechanics to keep firefights fast-paced and adaptive.

The title is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 on 10 October, with open beta weekends taking place in August, giving players a chance to try out the new mechanics ahead of launch.

Revamped class system adds specialisation and progression

Battlefield 6 brings back the traditional class-based roles—Assault, Recon, Engineer, and Support—with a new “Training” system that introduces subclass perks and upgrades earned during matches.

Assault : Focused on mobility and regeneration, with access to combat stimulants and enhanced accuracy.



Recon : Long-range specialists with marking and suppression abilities. Headshots prevent enemy revives.



Engineer : Experts in vehicle warfare, armed with anti-armour training and repair tools.



: Experts in vehicle warfare, armed with anti-armour training and repair tools. Support: Offers revives, ammunition, and defensive cover, with bonuses to health recovery and team healing.



Players can further tailor their loadouts depending on whether the playlist uses “closed” (restricted to class-specific weapons) or “open” (customisable) rulesets.

Destruction becomes a strategic weapon

Destruction has long been a hallmark of the Battlefield franchise, and this entry takes it further. Developers have made map destruction more predictable to encourage tactical use.

Thin barriers and structures can be breached to create firing lines



Buildings can collapse during combat, altering the landscape mid-battle



Rubble can be used as improvised cover, encouraging adaptation on the fly



Creative Director Thomas Andersson noted that destruction is now an integral part of gameplay strategy, not just a visual effect.

Kinesthetic Combat enhances realism and player control

A new Kinesthetic Combat System introduces several enhancements to gunplay and movement, offering players more tactile control during firefights.

Corner peeking : Players can lean around corners for cover-based shooting



Teammate drag-and-revive : Downed allies can be pulled to safety before reviving



Vehicle clinging : Players can hitch rides on tanks and trucks even without a seat



: Players can hitch rides on tanks and trucks even without a seat Recoil learning: Guns visually tilt in the direction of recoil, helping players adjust their aim naturally



These features aim to make combat feel more intuitive and immersive.

Large-scale maps with diverse terrain and urban warfare

The initial release includes nine maps, four of which were previewed during early gameplay sessions. Each map includes “Combat Zones,” smaller areas within the main map tailored for specific game modes.

Liberation Peak : A mountainous region ideal for vehicles and snipers



Siege of Cairo : A dense urban environment with destructible buildings



Empire State : Infantry-only combat in Brooklyn's tight alleys and streets



: Infantry-only combat in Brooklyn’s tight alleys and streets Iberian Offensive: Gibraltar’s winding roads offer close-quarters chaos and ambush opportunities



Multiple game modes to suit squad and large-scale play

Battlefield 6 features returning favourites and smaller-scale modes designed for faster skirmishes.

Conquest : Two large teams compete to control map sectors using infantry and vehicles



Breakthrough : Attackers attempt to push across multiple fronts, while defenders hold them back



Domination : Infantry battles over control points in tight, shifting encounters



: Infantry battles over control points in tight, shifting encounters Squad Deathmatch: Small squad-based skirmishes, with emphasis on class synergy and teamwork



Beta details and launch date

Players can get hands-on experience with Battlefield 6 during two open beta weekends—9–10 August and 14–17 August. The full game will launch on 10 October 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5.