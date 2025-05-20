Skip to content
Battlefront 3 demand grows as Andor finale boosts Battlefront 2 player numbers

The game received substantial post-launch support for several years

Battlefront 3

'Star Wars Battlefront 2' was met with controversy at the time due to its use of loot boxes

Comicbook
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Star Wars Battlefront 2 has experienced a significant resurgence in popularity, nearly eight years after its original release. The renewed interest follows the conclusion of Andor’s second season and the annual May the 4th celebrations, both of which appear to have reignited enthusiasm among fans for the multiplayer title.

Originally launched in 2017 by EA and DICE, Star Wars Battlefront 2 was met with controversy at the time due to its use of loot boxes, which drew widespread criticism. Despite the rocky start, the game was praised for its expansive content, covering all eras of the Star Wars universe—from the original trilogy to the prequels and sequel series. The game received substantial post-launch support for several years, introducing new characters, maps and modes, before official updates ceased in 2020.

Now, in 2025, Battlefront 2 is enjoying renewed popularity. Over the recent weekend, the game reached its highest concurrent player count on Steam since its launch on the platform in 2020, with nearly 8,000 players online at its peak. It also climbed to 22nd place in the most-played games on Xbox, even surpassing titles such as Destiny 2. Although data for PlayStation was not disclosed, it is believed the player surge is consistent across platforms.

The revival coincides with the critically acclaimed second season of Andor, which has been widely praised by fans and critics alike. The Disney+ series, which focuses on the early days of the Rebellion and the character of Cassian Andor, appears to have bolstered enthusiasm for the franchise’s wider universe. Additionally, Star Wars content remains prominent in popular culture, with events like May the 4th and ongoing crossovers in games like Fortnite—which recently introduced an AI-controlled Darth Vader—keeping the brand in the public eye.

- YouTubeYouTube / EA Star Wars

While Battlefront 2 has not received any official updates in over five years, the game maintains a loyal player base. Content from the game continues to circulate widely on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where fans showcase gameplay, cinematic moments and character customisations. Its large-scale multiplayer battles and inclusion of iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul and Rey continue to set it apart from other Star Wars games, most of which are either single-player focused or family-friendly LEGO titles.

The surge in player numbers has reignited calls for a third instalment in the series. Despite continued fan interest, there has been no confirmation of Star Wars Battlefront 3. Developer DICE is currently focused on completing Battlefield 6, which is expected to release within the next year. Given EA’s ongoing support obligations for the Battlefield franchise, any return to Star Wars for DICE may still be years away.

This is not the first time hopes for a third game have emerged. A Star Wars Battlefront 3 was originally in development during the mid-2000s under a different publisher but was ultimately cancelled despite reports suggesting it was nearly complete.

For now, Star Wars Battlefront 2 remains the most accessible large-scale multiplayer Star Wars title available. Its current success shows that there is still a strong appetite for this style of gameplay within the franchise. Whether EA or another publisher will revisit the series in the future remains to be seen, but the current resurgence signals that demand is far from fading.

