GTA 6 appears on Xbox store 11 months before release

Key points
- GTA 6 is now showing as available to download on Xbox Series X/S
- The full game is not playable; the download is a placeholder
- File size is 328.76MB, indicating no actual game content
- GTA 6 launches on 26 May 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5
GTA 6 Xbox listing causes fan frenzy
Grand Theft Auto VI has made a surprise appearance on the Microsoft Store, allowing Xbox Series X/S users to download preliminary files for the highly anticipated title, despite the game’s full release being nearly a year away.
The game, due to launch on 26 May 2026, has been officially listed on the store, sparking confusion and excitement among fans. Although the download is now live, the file size is just 328.76MB, far too small for any meaningful content or early access.
What does the GTA 6 Xbox download do?
Downloading GTA 6 on Xbox does not allow players to access any part of the game. Instead, it installs placeholder files in preparation for pre-loading. Attempting to launch it simply displays the game’s cover art briefly before returning users to the Xbox dashboard.
These files will eventually be replaced with the full game data shortly before launch, meaning those who download now will benefit from automatic installation when the game is officially released.
Should you download it now?
There is no real benefit to downloading the files this early, especially given the limited storage available on most consoles. Players who are low on SSD space may prefer to wait until closer to the release date to install the game.
GTA 6 will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 26 May 2026. Pre-orders have not yet opened.