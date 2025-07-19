GTA 6 early download appears on Xbox Store, fans celebrate milestone moment

Highlights

Grand Theft Auto VI listed on Xbox Store with early downloadable files



328.76MB “pre-pre-load” now available, despite full release months away



Download offers no playable content, only displays key art



Fans excited to see the title on their home screens



Anticipation grows as Rockstar prepares for full launch



Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are celebrating a new milestone as the game appears on the Xbox Store with an early set of downloadable files. While the small 328.76MB download offers no gameplay or functionality, it marks the first time players can have GTA VI visible on their home screens — a moment many never thought would arrive.

Early download sparks excitement

The early listing on the Xbox Store has given fans a symbolic taste of the long-awaited title, even if it’s not a traditional pre-load. This “pre-pre-load”, as some fans are calling it, prepares consoles ahead of time for the eventual pre-load closer to launch.

Although the files themselves don’t do much — displaying only key art when launched — many players are eager to download them simply to see GTA VI as a selectable game on their dashboard.

No playable content yet

Currently, the file functions purely as a placeholder. Selecting it on the console shows the game’s visual branding for a few seconds, with no menus, trailers, or features available. Analysts suggest the actual pre-load with playable data is unlikely to be available before April 2026.

Despite this, the presence of GTA VI on consoles has sparked widespread fan enthusiasm. On Reddit, one user shared: “Never thought I’d see the day that it was on my home screen.” Another added, “Feels illegal.”

Rockstar gears up for pre-order announcements

The appearance of GTA VI on both the Xbox and PlayStation storefronts signals that Rockstar Games is preparing to open up pre-orders, although no official date has been announced.

As the title inches closer to its full release, the early listing has only intensified fan anticipation for one of gaming’s most awaited sequels.