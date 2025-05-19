Skip to content
7 reasons 'GTA 6' could be the most ambitious entertainment project ever

One of the most expansive and bold undertakings in entertainment history

GTA 6

GTA 6 is poised to amplify that legacy on an even larger scale

Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Grand Theft Auto VI is not just another video game. With Rockstar Games at the helm and years of development behind it, the upcoming title is shaping up to be one of the most expansive and bold undertakings in entertainment history. Here are seven reasons why GTA 6 could become the most ambitious entertainment project ever.

1. Rockstar’s pursuit of ‘perfection’

According to Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company), Rockstar Games is striving for “nothing short of perfection”. The studio is known for taking its time to refine every detail, ensuring the final product is polished to the highest standard, even if it means delaying release. Their commitment to quality is central to GTA 6’s grand ambitions.

- YouTubeYouTube/ CNBC

2. Record-breaking trailer launch

GTA 6’s debut trailer, released in December 2023, quickly became the most viewed video game reveal in YouTube history. It racked up over 93 million views within 24 hours, surpassing major music and entertainment videos. This massive response reflects the global excitement and places GTA 6 in a league of its own before launch.

3. A billion-dollar budget

Industry insiders estimate GTA 6’s development and marketing costs could exceed $1 billion, potentially making it the most expensive game ever made. This budget rivals blockbuster Hollywood productions and underlines how video games are now competing, and often leading, in the global entertainment space.

4. Revolutionary open-world design

Rockstar is reportedly building one of the most dynamic game worlds ever seen. GTA 6 is expected to feature an updated version of Vice City (inspired by Miami) and may include evolving environments, smarter AI, and complex NPC behaviours. This living, breathing world is designed to react more naturally to player actions, enhancing immersion.

5. First female protagonist in modern GTA

For the first time in the HD era of GTA, the game will feature a female lead character. This move not only marks a shift in representation but also signals Rockstar’s intent to evolve its storytelling and character dynamics, a key part of creating a more nuanced and engaging narrative experience.

6. Built for next-gen consoles

GTA 6 is being developed specifically for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing Rockstar to push technical boundaries. Players can expect improved graphics, faster loading times, and more detailed worlds thanks to the hardware capabilities of new-gen consoles, making the game a leap forward from GTA V.

7. Cultural impact and legacy

Few games have had the lasting influence of Grand Theft Auto V, which sold over 190 million copies. With GTA 6, Rockstar is aiming even higher, not just in sales, but in cultural relevance. From music and fashion to internet memes and political satire, the GTA series has long influenced pop culture. GTA 6 is poised to amplify that legacy on an even larger scale.

GTA 6 is expected to release in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If Rockstar delivers on its vision, it may redefine not just open-world gaming, but what’s possible across all forms of entertainment.

