GTA 6 hits another red light as Rockstar delays launch to November 2026

Highlights:

Rockstar Games confirms new release date of 19 November 2026

Delay follows layoffs of 31 UK employees, drawing union backlash

Fans express frustration as studio cites need for “extra polish”

Another setback for the long-awaited sequel

Rockstar Games has delayed Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) yet again, moving its launch from May to 19 November 2026. The studio said the additional time was required to deliver the level of “polish and performance” that fans expect from one of gaming’s biggest franchises.

In a statement released on Thursday, the developer thanked players for their patience, adding that it remained “incredibly excited” for audiences to explore Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, and Vice City, modelled on Miami.

Delay follows layoffs and union criticism

The postponement comes just days after 31 employees were laid off at Rockstar’s UK studios on 30 October. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which represents video game employees, accused the company of targeting staff involved in union activity.

Protests were held outside Rockstar’s Edinburgh and London offices, with demonstrators condemning what the union described as “an attack on workers’ rights.” Rockstar has not commented further on the allegations.

Trailers fuel excitement despite silence

Rockstar has maintained a tight lid on GTA 6’s production, sharing only two official trailers so far. The most recent one, released earlier this year, drew over 100 million views, giving fans a glimpse of protagonists Jason and Lucia, a criminal couple navigating the streets of Leonida.

The footage teased expanded open-world gameplay, new vehicles, and dynamic environments, fuelling anticipation for what many expect to be the most ambitious entry in the series.

A decade since the last chapter

The previous instalment, Grand Theft Auto V, debuted in 2013 and remains the second-best-selling game of all time, with over 190 million copies sold. Its online component continues to attract a vast global player base.

Rockstar’s perfectionist approach has long been linked with production delays. The studio’s last major release, Red Dead Redemption 2, was also postponed by nearly a year before its acclaimed debut.

Expectations reach new heights

With development budgets soaring and scrutiny over unfinished releases intensifying, major studios are increasingly cautious about rushing out blockbuster titles. GTA 6 is already considered one of the most expensive video games ever made, and analysts expect it to break sales records upon release.

Whether the final product will justify the wait and the hype will be the question players are left asking until November 2026.