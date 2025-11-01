Rockstar fires dozens of staff as union accuses studio of ‘ruthless union busting’

Highlights

Around 30–40 Rockstar Games employees reportedly dismissed on 30 October



Union alleges staff were targeted over attempts to organise



Take-Two says workers were fired for “gross misconduct”, denies union-busting



Firings come months before GTA 6’s expected launch



Union claims ‘brazen retaliation’

Rockstar Games is facing allegations of union busting after reportedly dismissing dozens of staff believed to have been involved in a private workplace-organising chat. According to a Bloomberg report, between 30 and 40 employees across the UK and Canada were let go on 30 October, all linked to a Discord group used to discuss union issues.

The Independent Workers of Great Britain (IWGB) union said some of those affected were members, while others were attempting to organise. In a post on Bluesky, IWGB called the move “the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry”, saying it would fight for the workers to be reinstated.





Rockstar: not only making history in terms of profits, but in enacting the most brazen act of union busting the games industry has ever seen.



[image or embed]

— IWGB (@iwgbunion.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 1:34 AM





IWGB president Alex Marshall told Bloomberg the dismissals showed “flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions”.

Rockstar’s parent denies wrongdoing

Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive rejected the allegations, insisting the staff were terminated solely for misconduct. “Rockstar Games terminated a small number of individuals for gross misconduct, and for no other reason,” said Alan Lewis, Take-Two’s head of global corporate communications.

He added that the company aims to provide a positive work environment and continues to support Rockstar’s approach. Take-Two declined to specify the number of staff let go or detail the alleged misconduct.

Pressure mounts ahead of GTA 6

The controversy arrives at a pivotal moment for Rockstar, with Grand Theft Auto 6 due to arrive on consoles in seven months after a delay from this autumn. Although the studio has attempted to move away from its long-criticised “crunch” culture, staff cuts and looming deadlines have sparked renewed scrutiny of working conditions.

A PC release for GTA 6 has yet to be confirmed.