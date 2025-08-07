Fortnite’s most unexpected season yet? ‘Shock and Awesome’ release times confirmed

Highlights:

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 begins on Thursday, 7 August with the new “Shock and Awesome” theme.



The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion.



Server downtime begins between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT.



Expected downtime is 2–6 hours before the update becomes available.



Exact release times vary by region (full list below).







Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 – titled Shock and Awesome – will launch globally on Thursday, 7 August 2025, bringing a mix of new collaborations and original content.

The new season introduces a unique enemy threat in the form of an insect invasion, a first for the game. Past seasons have included zombies and mercenaries, but this is the first time players will encounter bug-based enemies. The update also features crossover content from Halo and Power Rangers, as part of the ongoing expansion of Fortnite’s multiverse.

Key collaborations: Halo, Power Rangers and Megazord

Among the featured additions this season are:

Halo Spartans (unlockable via the Battle Pass, with some content tied to Level 100).



(unlockable via the Battle Pass, with some content tied to Level 100). Six Power Rangers , including the Green Ranger, with the core five available later via the in-game store.



, including the Green Ranger, with the core five available later via the in-game store. Megazord, expected to appear later in the season, not at launch.



Speculation continues around further crossover possibilities, with some players anticipating tie-ins with Solo Leveling or Helldivers, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Exact regional release times

Fortnite servers will go offline early on 7 August between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT, marking the end of Chapter 6, Season 3. Server downtime typically lasts between 2 and 6 hours. Based on that window, here are the estimated release times for Season 4:

North America (PDT) : 3:00 AM – 8:00 AM



: 3:00 AM – 8:00 AM North America (EDT) : 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM



: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM Brazil (BRT) : 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM



: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) : 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM



: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Western Europe (CEST) : 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM



: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM



: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM Australia (AEST): 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM



Players can expect access to the new season once the maintenance period concludes, though timing may vary depending on update size and server load.