Fortnite’s most unexpected season yet? ‘Shock and Awesome’ release times confirmed

Highlights:
- Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 begins on Thursday, 7 August with the new “Shock and Awesome” theme.
- The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion.
- Server downtime begins between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT.
- Expected downtime is 2–6 hours before the update becomes available.
- Exact release times vary by region (full list below).
Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 – titled Shock and Awesome – will launch globally on Thursday, 7 August 2025, bringing a mix of new collaborations and original content.
The new season introduces a unique enemy threat in the form of an insect invasion, a first for the game. Past seasons have included zombies and mercenaries, but this is the first time players will encounter bug-based enemies. The update also features crossover content from Halo and Power Rangers, as part of the ongoing expansion of Fortnite’s multiverse.
Key collaborations: Halo, Power Rangers and Megazord
Among the featured additions this season are:
- Halo Spartans (unlockable via the Battle Pass, with some content tied to Level 100).
- Six Power Rangers, including the Green Ranger, with the core five available later via the in-game store.
- Megazord, expected to appear later in the season, not at launch.
Speculation continues around further crossover possibilities, with some players anticipating tie-ins with Solo Leveling or Helldivers, though nothing has been officially confirmed.
Exact regional release times
Fortnite servers will go offline early on 7 August between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT, marking the end of Chapter 6, Season 3. Server downtime typically lasts between 2 and 6 hours. Based on that window, here are the estimated release times for Season 4:
- North America (PDT): 3:00 AM – 8:00 AM
- North America (EDT): 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
- Brazil (BRT): 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Western Europe (CEST): 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Japan (JST): 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
- Australia (AEST): 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM
Players can expect access to the new season once the maintenance period concludes, though timing may vary depending on update size and server load.