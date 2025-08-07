Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Fortnite’s most unexpected season yet? ‘Shock and Awesome’ release times confirmed

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 launches August 7

Fortnite Shock and Awesome release

The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion

Epic Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 begins on Thursday, 7 August with the new “Shock and Awesome” theme.
  • The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion.
  • Server downtime begins between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT.
  • Expected downtime is 2–6 hours before the update becomes available.
  • Exact release times vary by region (full list below).


Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 – titled Shock and Awesome – will launch globally on Thursday, 7 August 2025, bringing a mix of new collaborations and original content.

The new season introduces a unique enemy threat in the form of an insect invasion, a first for the game. Past seasons have included zombies and mercenaries, but this is the first time players will encounter bug-based enemies. The update also features crossover content from Halo and Power Rangers, as part of the ongoing expansion of Fortnite’s multiverse.

Key collaborations: Halo, Power Rangers and Megazord

Among the featured additions this season are:

  • Halo Spartans (unlockable via the Battle Pass, with some content tied to Level 100).
  • Six Power Rangers, including the Green Ranger, with the core five available later via the in-game store.
  • Megazord, expected to appear later in the season, not at launch.

Speculation continues around further crossover possibilities, with some players anticipating tie-ins with Solo Leveling or Helldivers, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

Exact regional release times

Fortnite servers will go offline early on 7 August between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT, marking the end of Chapter 6, Season 3. Server downtime typically lasts between 2 and 6 hours. Based on that window, here are the estimated release times for Season 4:

  • North America (PDT): 3:00 AM – 8:00 AM
  • North America (EDT): 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • Brazil (BRT): 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • United Kingdom (BST): 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
  • Western Europe (CEST): 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • Japan (JST): 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
  • Australia (AEST): 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Players can expect access to the new season once the maintenance period concludes, though timing may vary depending on update size and server load.

gamingpower rangerswestern europefortnite

Related News

More For You

Battlefield 6

Classic class system returns with subclass customisation

YouTube/ PlayStation

Battlefield 6 lands on 10 October with revamped classes and destructive combat

Highlights

  • Battlefield 6 launches on PlayStation 5 on 10 October 2025
  • Open beta weekends confirmed for 9–10 August and 14–17 August
  • Classic class system returns with subclass customisation
  • Emphasis on tactical map destruction and dynamic movement
  • Four large maps and multiple game modes confirmed at launch

Battlefield returns to its roots with modern warfare and evolving tactics

Electronic Arts has officially unveiled Battlefield 6, the latest entry in its flagship first-person shooter series, set in 2027. Taking inspiration from Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, the new game reintroduces the class system with enhanced customisation, expands tactical destruction, and adds fresh mechanics to keep firefights fast-paced and adaptive.

The title is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 on 10 October, with open beta weekends taking place in August, giving players a chance to try out the new mechanics ahead of launch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lord of the Rings universe

A cosy Hobbit life simulation game set in the Lord of the Rings universe

Tales of the Shire

Mixed reception for 'Tales of the Shire' as new 'Lord of the Rings' game goes live

Highlights

  • Tales of the Shire launches today on Xbox Series X|S
  • A cosy Hobbit life simulation game set in the Lord of the Rings universe
  • Early reviews are mixed, highlighting charm but noting technical and gameplay issues
  • Scores range from 4/10 to 8/10 across major publications
  • Currently holds an OpenCritic score of 64 and Metacritic score of 60

Tales of the Shire debuts with mixed critical reception

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire is now available on Xbox Series X and S, offering players a cosy, slice-of-life experience set in Middle-earth. Developed as a life simulator focusing on Hobbit village life, the game invites players to explore Bywater, cook meals, forage, and farm in a calm, storybook-style environment.

However, early reviews suggest the game may not fully deliver on its potential. Critics have highlighted a charming aesthetic and attention to Tolkien lore, but also pointed out technical issues, limited content, and unpolished mechanics.

Keep ReadingShow less
new James Bond 2025

Focus is on Bond’s origin story and spycraft, not just action

YouTube/ IO Interactive

New James Bond revealed in upcoming video game ‘007: First Light’

Highlights

  • 007: First Light will introduce a brand-new James Bond in video game form
  • Developed by IO Interactive, known for the Hitman series
  • Focus is on Bond’s origin story and spycraft, not just action
  • Game was pitched directly to Eon Productions with full creative backing
  • Comes as the Bond film franchise awaits a new lead and direction

Video game introduces new James Bond before next film

For the first time in the franchise’s history, a new James Bond will be introduced in a video game rather than on the big screen. 007: First Light, developed by Danish studio IO Interactive, is set to launch next year, offering fans an origin story for the iconic MI6 agent.

The announcement comes as the Bond film series remains in transition following Daniel Craig’s final appearance in No Time to Die. No successor has been named for the cinematic role.

Keep ReadingShow less
assassin's creed gaming

Highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed

YouTube/ Reverse: 1999

Assassin’s Creed invades Reverse: 1999 in major crossover event this August

Highlights

  • Reverse: 1999 x Assassin’s Creed collaboration event begins globally on 7 August 2025.
  • Ezio Auditore and Kassandra become playable via special banners; Alexios available for free.
  • Crossover introduces new story content, cosmetics, outfits, and themed gameplay.
  • Players can earn over 40 free gacha pulls, a 5-star character, and exclusive rewards.
  • The story spans Renaissance Florence and Ancient Greece, featuring key assassin figures.

Legendary assassins join Reverse: 1999

Bluepoch has officially confirmed the start date for its highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed, which launches worldwide on 7 August 2025. The announcement was made during the game’s first-ever global livestream and marks a major crossover for both franchises.

The event introduces iconic assassins from Ubisoft’s long-running series into the world of Reverse: 1999, blending new playable characters, exclusive missions, themed cosmetics, and narrative expansions.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO

LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy set, available to preorder now

Highlights

  • LEGO unveils a replica of the Nintendo Game Boy
  • 421-piece set includes buildable cartridges for Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening

  • Launches 1 October for $59.99
  • Available to preorder from LEGO Store
  • Aimed at adult collectors and nostalgic fans

LEGO announces 1:1 replica of Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy. Designed for adult builders, the set recreates the iconic handheld console at near life-size using 421 bricks.

Due to launch on 1 October, the set is currently available for preorder from the LEGO Store and is priced at $59.99.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us