Rockstar leak hints at Grand Theft Auto IV remaster for modern consoles

The change was first noticed by Reddit user ‘deVonY7’

Rockstar leak hints at Grand Theft Auto IV

Rockstar updated the support page again, removing any reference to the PlayStation 4

YouTube/ Rockstar Games
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 15, 2025
Highlights:

  • Rockstar support page briefly listed GTA IV for PlayStation 4
  • Fans spot and share the apparent leak online
  • Mention later removed, fuelling remaster speculation
  • No official announcement from Rockstar yet
 

GTA IV remaster leak spotted on Rockstar support site

Rockstar Games may have accidentally leaked a remastered version of Grand Theft Auto IV for modern consoles. A brief update on the company’s official support page listed the 2008 title as available on PlayStation 4—despite no such version ever being released.

The change was first noticed by Reddit user ‘deVonY7’, who shared a screenshot of the support page showing PS4 among the listed platforms. GTA IV originally launched on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC, and while it is now playable on current Xbox systems via backwards compatibility, it remains unavailable on PlayStation 4 and 5 without a new version.

Rockstar removes mention, but speculation grows

Shortly after the discovery, Rockstar updated the support page again, removing any reference to the PlayStation 4. The company has not commented publicly, but the incident has reignited rumours of an upcoming remaster.

Fan demand for a modern re-release of GTA IV has remained high, particularly after Rockstar remastered Red Dead Redemption in 2023. A re-release of GTA IV would bring one of Rockstar’s most critically acclaimed titles to a new generation of players.

With Grand Theft Auto VI not expected until 2026, many see this as an ideal time for Rockstar to revisit its earlier hits. Whether the support page update was a mistake or a teaser remains unclear, but it has certainly given fans reason to hope.

