Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Watchdog warns Air India over pilot duty violations

The order, dated June 20, pointed to "systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversights" and noted the absence of strict disciplinary action against those responsible.

Air-India-Reuters

The DGCA’s latest action is not connected to the recent crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 plane that killed all but one of the 242 people onboard. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 22, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA’s aviation regulator has warned Air India over repeated violations in scheduling pilots beyond the mandated flight duty time, according to government directives.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to remove three officials involved in crew scheduling – a divisional vice president, a chief manager of crew scheduling, and one planning executive – for lapses linked to two flights from Bengaluru to London on May 16 and 17 that exceeded the 10-hour flight duty limit, Reuters reported.

The order, dated June 20, pointed to "systemic failures in scheduling protocol and oversights" and noted the absence of strict disciplinary action against those responsible.

Oversight unrelated to crash

The DGCA’s latest action is not connected to the recent crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 plane that killed all but one of the 242 people onboard. However, it reflects increasing scrutiny of the airline’s operations.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that authorities had also warned Air India for flying three Airbus planes that were overdue for mandatory checks on emergency equipment, including escape slides.

DGCA order highlights lapses

In its latest directive, DGCA’s assistant director of operations Himanshu Srivastava wrote: “Of particular concern is the absence of strict disciplinary measures against key officials directly responsible.”

Air India, in a statement to Reuters, said it has complied with the DGCA’s order. The airline also said its chief operations officer would oversee the Integrated Operations Control Centre for the time being.

“Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” the airline added.

The DGCA stated that the airline had voluntarily disclosed the pilot duty violations.

Previous safety warnings

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in 2022, has faced various challenges in rebuilding its reputation following years of criticism over service quality.

The DGCA, like many global aviation regulators, routinely issues fines or warnings to airlines for safety and compliance lapses. In February, the Indian government told parliament that aviation authorities had taken action in 23 cases of safety violations last year.

Of these, 12 cases involved Air India and Air India Express. The largest penalty was a $127,000 fine on Air India for having “insufficient oxygen on board” during some international flights.

(With inputs from Reuters)

air indiaaviation watchdogboeing 787 crashcrew schedulingdgcadisciplinary actionemergency equipmentflight duty timeflight safetyhimanshu srivastavapilot duty violationstata group

Related News

UK-Bahrain-deal-Getty
Business

UK-Bahrain £2bn Investment Deal: All you need to know

Ollie Pope
Cricket

ENG vs INDIA 1st Test: Pope hits century as Bumrah takes three on day two

Trump-Iran-attack-Reuters
Featured

Trump says US air strikes destroyed Iran nuclear facilities

Prabhu Ram storyteller
Literature

Prabhu Ram: Banker by day, storyteller of myths by night

More For You

Trump says 'won’t get Nobel' as Pakistan backs 2026 nomination

Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on June 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Trump says 'won’t get Nobel' as Pakistan backs 2026 nomination

PAKISTAN government has announced that it will formally nominate US president Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” during the recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The announcement was made on Saturday (21) on X, just days after president Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief general Asim Munir at the White House.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India

An Air India Airbus A320-200 aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017. Picture taken July 7, 2017.

Regulator warns Air India over delayed emergency equipment checks: Report

INDIA’s aviation regulator has warned Air India for violating safety rules after three of its Airbus aircraft operated flights without undergoing mandatory checks on emergency escape slides, according to official documents reviewed by Reuters.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued warning notices and a detailed investigation report highlighting the breach. These documents were sent days before the recent crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8, in which all but one of the 242 people onboard were killed. The Airbus incidents are unrelated to that crash.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India cuts international flights after deadly crash

Mother (C) of First Officer Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, mourns after his mortal remains were brought to his residence, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Air India cuts international flights after deadly crash

AIR INDIA said on Wednesday (18) it will cut international operations on its widebody aircraft by 15 per cent for the next few weeks, citing ongoing safety inspections and operational disruptions following last week's deadly crash of one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash of flight AI171, which killed 241 people and marked the world's deadliest aviation disaster in a decade.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India crash victims

Family members and relatives of Megha Mehta, who died in the Air India plane crash, during her funeral at a crematorium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Getty Images

Air India crash: 220 victims identified, 202 bodies returned to families

MORE than a week after an Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, 220 victims have been identified through DNA testing and the remains of 202 of them handed over to their families, Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel said on Friday.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 was carrying 242 passengers and crew when it crashed on June 12, killing all but one person on board. Nearly 29 others were killed on the ground when the aircraft hit a medical complex in Meghaninagar shortly after take-off.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Carney-Reuters

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney and India's prime minister Narendra Modi shake hands before posing for a photo during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada, June 17, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India accused of foreign interference by Canadian intelligence: Report

INDIA is involved in foreign interference in Canada, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

The report was released shortly after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney held talks during the G7 summit in Alberta.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc