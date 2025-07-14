Skip to content
 
Virgin Media users face nationwide blackout and Sky Sports login problems

Virgin Media broadband users across the UK experienced widespread disruption

Virgin Media has not yet issued an official statement about the current outage

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 14, 2025
Highlights:

  • Virgin Media users report widespread service outages on the morning of 14 July
  • Over 400 complaints logged on DownDetector within hours
  • Customers say live chat support has been unresponsive or unhelpful
  • Issues also reported with Sky Sports app logins via Virgin Media
  • Company yet to issue full statement but advises users to contact customer services

Virgin Media broadband users across the UK experienced widespread disruption on Monday morning (14 July), with several hundred reporting a complete internet “blackout” and issues accessing the Sky Sports app via their Virgin logins.

According to data from DownDetector, over 400 reports were logged in the early hours, with affected customers sharing their frustration online. Many cited connectivity failures, poor customer support, and issues persisting for hours.

Users report internet failure and lack of support

One customer wrote: “Having massive problems with my Wi-Fi. Online live chats not providing any help, even after I was told to contact [support].”

Another said: “Appalling broadband service the last few weeks. System goes down for hours on end and you can’t get through to speak to anyone. Just happened again this morning with an estimate of 6 pm recovery.”

Users took to social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to share their experiences and seek help, with many stating they had tried rebooting systems without success.

Sky Sports access disrupted during Test match

In addition to broadband issues, Virgin Media customers also reported problems accessing the Sky Sports app, coinciding with the final day of a major Test cricket match.

One user posted: “Come on Virgin Media, it's the 5th day of the Test match in 5 minutes and the Sky Sports login is broken... Please acknowledge and fix it soon.”

Another added: “Trying to watch Sky Sports cricket on the app using my Virgin Go login and I'm getting an ‘access denied’ error. Tried about five times now. It was working fine yesterday.”

Company response pending

Virgin Media has not yet issued an official statement about the current outage. However, its social media support team has responded to individual complaints, directing users to contact customer services for further assistance.

The last significant disruption occurred in February this year, when customers similarly reported a “total blackout.” At the time, a Virgin Media spokesperson apologised and said the company was working urgently to resolve the issue.

It remains unclear how long the current problems will persist or whether compensation will be offered to affected users.

