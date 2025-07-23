Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Virgin Media marks South Asian Heritage Month with free access to 14 premium TV channels

The channels form part of Virgin’s Asian Mela bundle, which typically costs £12 per month

Virgin Media

The offer runs until 17 August for all Virgin TV customers

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 23, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Virgin Media is offering free access to 14 premium South Asian channels during South Asian Heritage Month.
  • The channels are usually part of the £12-per-month Asian Mela bundle.
  • The offer runs until 17 August for all Virgin TV customers.
  • Programming includes drama, lifestyle, film, and sport – including cricket tournaments and major TV series.
  • Highlights include Kaun Banega Crorepati, Anupama, Pushpa: The Rule Part 2, and more.

Virgin TV celebrates South Asian Heritage Month with free premium channel access

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers complimentary access to 14 premium South Asian TV channels until 17 August, as part of its celebration of South Asian Heritage Month.

The channels form part of Virgin’s Asian Mela bundle, which typically costs £12 per month, and include a range of content across drama, lifestyle, comedy, movies and live sports.

Premium programming at no extra cost

Virgin Media has confirmed that shows available to stream include popular South Asian titles such as:

  • Anupama on Utsav Plus HD

  • Tum Se Tum Tak on Zee TV HD

  • Mangal Lakshmi on Colors HD

  • Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony TV HD

Major upcoming events include the return of Amitabh Bachchan in Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, airing 11 August on Sony TV HD, and the highly anticipated Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, premiering 29 July on Utsav Plus HD, marking 25 years since the show's original debut.

Cricket fans can also enjoy the World Championship of Legends on Sony MAX HD, featuring 18 T20-format matches and iconic players such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle.

Indian cinema and classic films

Customers will also have access to six dedicated Indian movie channels, screening global hits including:

  • Pushpa: The Rule Part 2 – the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 – on Zee Cinema HD

  • Classic films such as Pardes on B4U Movies

Virgin Media’s full Asian Mela channel line-up

The following channels are now available at no extra cost to Virgin TV customers:

  • 801: Utsav Gold HD
  • 802: Utsav Bharat
  • 803: Utsav Plus HD
  • 805: Sony TV HD
  • 806: Sony MAX HD
  • 808: Sony MAX 2
  • 809: Zee TV HD
  • 810: Zee Cinema HD
  • 811: Zee Punjabi HD
  • 815: B4U Movies
  • 825: Colors Gujarati
  • 826: Colors HD
  • 827: Colors Rishtey
  • 828: Colors Cineplex

Virgin Media’s message to viewers

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said:

“We want to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month the best way we know how – by giving Virgin TV customers access to world-leading South Asian entertainment to enjoy at no extra cost.”

“It’s an incredibly important time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the living legacy of South Asian heritage. We hope there’s something for everyone to enjoy across the 14 premium Asian Mela channels.”

virgin mediaindian cinemauktvsouth asian heritage month

Related News

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race
News

Sadiq Khan to Mamdani: Move to centre to win mayoral race

India vs England
Cricket

Harmanpreet’s ton powers Indian women to series win over England

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

More For You

Nintendo Pokémon

The game is confirmed for launch on 16 October 2025

The Pokeman Company

Full roundup of Nintendo Pokémon Presents July 2025: Z-A, new games, shows and more

Highlights

  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A received a major gameplay update and October launch date.
  • A new stop-motion TV series is in development by Aardman Animations.
  • Pokémon Friends, a puzzle mini-game, launched across platforms.
  • Updates announced for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Sleep, Masters EX and the TCG.
  • New episodes of Pokémon Concierge coming to Netflix this September.

The latest Nintendo Pokémon Presents showcase, broadcast on 22 July 2025, delivered a range of announcements across the Pokémon franchise’s games, spin-offs, media, and upcoming events. The livestream covered new trailers, platform launches, mobile app features, and animated productions, giving fans an overview of what to expect throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

One of the main highlights was new footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with more details on upcoming releases such as Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Friends, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution. The presentation also gave attention to Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, a new partnership with Aardman Animations, and the expanding PokéPark attraction in Japan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pokémon Presents

The showcase is widely expected to feature updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Presents set for longest showcase in two years with 24-minute livestream on July 22

Highlights

  • Pokémon Presents returns on Tuesday, 22 July, with a 24-minute showcase.
  • This is the longest Pokémon Presents since February 2023.
  • The livestream will be available globally on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel.
  • Fans expect updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, among other titles.

Pokémon Presents returns with extended runtime

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents livestream, scheduled for Tuesday, 22 July, will run for 24 minutes, making it the longest presentation in two years.

According to Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, the runtime was revealed via Pokémon Korea’s official YouTube channel. Based on his analysis, this makes the upcoming presentation the fourth-longest since the series began in June 2020, trailing only those in February 2023, August 2021, and August 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
KNP Logistics shuts down

The ransomware attack has been attributed to the Akira gang, a known cybercriminal group

iStock

KNP Logistics, 158-year-old UK firm, shuts down after ransomware attack via weak password

Highlights

  • A ransomware attack forced the closure of KNP Logistics, costing 700 jobs.
  • Hackers reportedly exploited a weak employee password to access internal systems.
  • The Akira ransomware gang is believed to be responsible.
  • The company was unable to recover or pay the ransom, leading to full data loss.
  • Cybersecurity officials warn that the UK is facing an alarming rise in such attacks.

KNP Logistics, a 158-year-old UK transport firm, has shut down following a devastating cyberattack that exploited a weak employee password. The breach has left 700 employees jobless and resulted in the permanent loss of critical business data, according to a report by the BBC.

The hackers are believed to have accessed KNP's systems by successfully guessing the password of one of its staff members. Once inside, they encrypted the company's data and blocked internal access, demanding a ransom for the decryption key.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6 performance leak

The same report claims that Rockstar and Sony have entered into a marketing partnership

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 performance leak points to 60fps on PS5 Pro

Highlights

  • GTA 6 is reportedly running at 60 frames per second on PS5 Pro
  • Performance for base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S remains unconfirmed
  • Leak comes from a source with a track record of accurate claims
  • Optimisation reportedly involves Sony engineers
  • Rockstar has not officially confirmed any platform-specific details

A new report suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 will run at 60 frames per second, but only on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The claim adds to a growing number of leaks around Rockstar’s next release, expected in May 2026.

The rumour has not been verified by Rockstar Games, and framerate details for the base PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
GTA 6

The file functions purely as a placeholder

YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 early download appears on Xbox Store, fans celebrate milestone moment

Highlights

  • Grand Theft Auto VI listed on Xbox Store with early downloadable files
  • 328.76MB “pre-pre-load” now available, despite full release months away
  • Download offers no playable content, only displays key art
  • Fans excited to see the title on their home screens
  • Anticipation grows as Rockstar prepares for full launch

Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI are celebrating a new milestone as the game appears on the Xbox Store with an early set of downloadable files. While the small 328.76MB download offers no gameplay or functionality, it marks the first time players can have GTA VI visible on their home screens — a moment many never thought would arrive.

Early download sparks excitement

The early listing on the Xbox Store has given fans a symbolic taste of the long-awaited title, even if it’s not a traditional pre-load. This “pre-pre-load”, as some fans are calling it, prepares consoles ahead of time for the eventual pre-load closer to launch.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc