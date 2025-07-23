Virgin Media marks South Asian Heritage Month with free access to 14 premium TV channels

Highlights

Virgin Media is offering free access to 14 premium South Asian channels during South Asian Heritage Month.



The channels are usually part of the £12-per-month Asian Mela bundle.



The offer runs until 17 August for all Virgin TV customers.



Programming includes drama, lifestyle, film, and sport – including cricket tournaments and major TV series.



Highlights include Kaun Banega Crorepati, Anupama, Pushpa: The Rule Part 2, and more.



Virgin TV celebrates South Asian Heritage Month with free premium channel access

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers complimentary access to 14 premium South Asian TV channels until 17 August, as part of its celebration of South Asian Heritage Month.

The channels form part of Virgin’s Asian Mela bundle, which typically costs £12 per month, and include a range of content across drama, lifestyle, comedy, movies and live sports.

Premium programming at no extra cost

Virgin Media has confirmed that shows available to stream include popular South Asian titles such as:

Anupama on Utsav Plus HD





Tum Se Tum Tak on Zee TV HD





Mangal Lakshmi on Colors HD





Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony TV HD





Major upcoming events include the return of Amitabh Bachchan in Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, airing 11 August on Sony TV HD, and the highly anticipated Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, premiering 29 July on Utsav Plus HD, marking 25 years since the show's original debut.

Cricket fans can also enjoy the World Championship of Legends on Sony MAX HD, featuring 18 T20-format matches and iconic players such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle.

Indian cinema and classic films

Customers will also have access to six dedicated Indian movie channels, screening global hits including:

Pushpa: The Rule Part 2 – the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 – on Zee Cinema HD





Classic films such as Pardes on B4U Movies





Virgin Media’s full Asian Mela channel line-up

The following channels are now available at no extra cost to Virgin TV customers:

801: Utsav Gold HD



Utsav Gold HD 802: Utsav Bharat



Utsav Bharat 803: Utsav Plus HD



Utsav Plus HD 805: Sony TV HD



Sony TV HD 806: Sony MAX HD



Sony MAX HD 808: Sony MAX 2



Sony MAX 2 809: Zee TV HD



Zee TV HD 810: Zee Cinema HD



Zee Cinema HD 811: Zee Punjabi HD



Zee Punjabi HD 815: B4U Movies



B4U Movies 825: Colors Gujarati



Colors Gujarati 826: Colors HD



Colors HD 827: Colors Rishtey



Colors Rishtey 828: Colors Cineplex



Virgin Media’s message to viewers

David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said:

“We want to celebrate South Asian Heritage Month the best way we know how – by giving Virgin TV customers access to world-leading South Asian entertainment to enjoy at no extra cost.”

“It’s an incredibly important time for families and friends to come together and celebrate the living legacy of South Asian heritage. We hope there’s something for everyone to enjoy across the 14 premium Asian Mela channels.”