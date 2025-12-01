Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ofcom fines Virgin Media £23.8 million for endangering vulnerable customers

Telecoms giant failed to protect thousands during landline switch, putting telecare alarm users at risk, Ofcom rules

Virgin Media

The company failed to properly identify and record customers with telecare alarms

iStock
Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Dec 01, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Virgin Media must pay £23.8m fine within four weeks for putting vulnerable customers at risk.
  • Company failed to properly identify and protect 43,000 telecare alarm users during digital switch.
  • Serious system failures occurred between August 2022 and December 2023.
Virgin Media has been ordered to pay a £23.8 m fine for putting thousands of vulnerable people "at risk of harm" when switching them from an analogue to digital landlines, Britain's media watchdog has ruled.

Ofcom found the telecoms company failed to protect people who relied on telecare alarms to call for help during the migration process. Virgin Media self-reported several "serious incidents" that occurred in November and December 2023.

The regulator discovered "serious system failures" in Virgin Media's process between August 2022 and December 2023. The company failed to properly identify and record customers with telecare alarms, which vulnerable and elderly people use to contact emergency services or carers.

Virgin Media's approach to disconnecting telecare customers who did not engage with the switch process "prevented their devices from connecting to alarm monitoring centres while the disconnection was in place", Ofcom said. This left thousands of vulnerable people unable to call for help in emergencies.

Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom's director of enforcement, told the Guardian "It's unacceptable that vulnerable customers were put at direct risk of harm and left without appropriate support by Virgin Media, during what should have been a safe and straightforward upgrade to their landline services."

"Today's fine makes clear to companies that, if they fail to protect their vulnerable customers, they can expect to face similar enforcement action", he added.

The £23.8m penalty must be paid within four weeks and will go to the Treasury. The fine includes a 30 per cent discount because Virgin Media self-reported the problems, admitted its failings and cooperated with the investigation.

Ofcom noted the company has taken corrective action, including conducting manual reviews of customer service records and contacting almost 43,000 telecare users to support them during the switch.

Virgin Media response

A Virgin Media spokesperson acknowledged the failures, stating "While historically the majority of migrations were completed without issue, we recognise that we didn't get everything right and have since addressed the migration issues identified by Ofcom."

The company said customer safety is its "top priority" and has introduced improvements including enhanced support for vulnerable customers, improved communications, additional in-home support and extensive post-migration checks.

Virgin Media added, it is now "confident that the processes, policies and procedures we now have in place allow us to safely move customers to digital landlines".

customer safety virgin media ofcom emergency services uk telecoms

Related News

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

More For You

UK business confidence

The IoD survey, conducted between 14 and 26 November among firms where two-thirds employ fewer than 50 people

Getty Images

UK services sector confidence plunges to three-year low, CBI says

Highlights

  • Services sector optimism falls to -50
  • Chancellor's £26 bn tax increase blamed for adding business costs.
  • Business sentiment remains near record lows despite marginal post-budget uptick.
Confidence in Britain's services sector has tumbled at the fastest rate in three years, with businesses citing mounting cost pressures and reduced profitability, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

The CBI's optimism index for services firms plummeted to -50 in the three months to November, down sharply from -29 in August. This marks the steepest decline, reflecting growing anxiety among business owners.

The organisation surveyed 398 firms between October (28) and November (13), capturing sentiment both before and after chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled her autumn budget on November (26). The budget outlined £26 bn in tax rises, equivalent to approximately $34 bn.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us