Epstein's London operations: UK cops failed to act on intelligence, report says

Highlights

Four London flats rented to house trafficking victims.

53 Eurostar tickets purchased between 2011-2019.

Police missed multiple opportunities to investigate.

Jeffrey Epstein rented flats across London to house women he abused for years after British police decided not to investigate him, a BBC investigation has found.

The BBC looked through millions of pages of US Department of Justice records and found four flats in Kensington and Chelsea.

Six women who lived there later said they were victims of Epstein's abuse.

Many women came from Russia and Eastern Europe after the Metropolitan Police chose not to investigate Virginia Giuffre's 2015 complaint.

She said she was trafficked to London. The Met said it interviewed Giuffre several times and worked with American investigators.

However, the force said "no allegation of criminal conduct was made against any UK-based individual".

Records show Epstein forced some women living in the flats to recruit others. He also moved them regularly to Paris on the Eurostar train.

Investigation found that he bought at least 53 train tickets for women between 2011 and 2019.

He purchased 33 of these tickets after Giuffre complained in 2015. In his last six months, he moved women in and out of London ten times.

Some women were brought to the UK on student visas. Epstein paid for at least five women to study in London.

The files show receipts for course fees at English language colleges and discussions about one of his companies acting as a financial sponsor for a university art course.

The flats were sometimes crowded, with women having to sleep on sofas. When they complained about living conditions, Epstein responded angrily, emails show.

In one message, he swore at a woman, called her "rude" and said she had "disgusting behaviour".

Police had information

British authorities knew about Epstein's activities but did not investigate. By early 2020, a second woman had complained to the Met about abuse in the UK.

Documents show authorities knew in 2020 that Epstein rented at least one of the flats.

Tessa Gregory, a human rights lawyer, told the BBC she was shocked no investigation happened.

"Where there are credible allegations of human trafficking, the UK state has a positive legal obligation to conduct a prompt, effective and independent investigation," she said.

Kevin Hyland, who was Britain's first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, said police missed chances to investigate.

"People are outraged that somebody came forward and said, 'I was trafficked by this man', and yet he was just allowed to carry on," he said.

The BBC found over 120 private and commercial flights linked to Epstein coming to Britain.

Investigators also identified several people in the UK who worked for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now in prison for trafficking.

They include a man believed to be one of Epstein and Maxwell's drivers and a woman who worked as Maxwell's assistant.

In statements issued between 2016 and 2025, the Metropolitan Police said it believed "that other international authorities were best placed to progress" the allegations about Epstein.