Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Britain rejects Vance's claim that migrants caused Nowak murder

Vance said Henry Nowak "died the same way a civilisation dies" and blames mass migration

jd-vance-nowak-starmer

US vice president JD Vance speaks with the media as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 28, 2026.

Matt Rourke/Pool via REUTERS
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 06, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • US vice president JD Vance links murder of British student to civilisational decline
  • He says only response should be 'righteous anger'
  • UK government denies claims of two-tier policing
  • Teen was handcuffed by police after killer falsely alleged racism

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer's office has denounced "people trying to interfere in our democracy" after US vice president JD Vance blamed the murder of a white student on what he called the "mass invasion of migrants" into Europe.

Vance waded into the row over the death of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old finance and accounting student who was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, 23, a Sikh man, in Southampton in December. Digwa, who told police he was the victim after falsely claiming Nowak had racially insulted him, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday (1).

Video footage showed officers ignoring Nowak's pleas as he lay dying in handcuffs, sparking widespread anger over police handling of the case.

Posting on X, Vance said Nowak "died the same way a civilisation dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit."

He added that Nowak would be alive today "if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it."

Downing Street responded by saying the Nowak family did not want Henry's death used to create further division, hatred or tension.

"In recent days we have seen people trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets," a Downing Street spokesman said. "Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country."

Musk attacks police

Earlier, Starmer also aimed at US tech billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, accusing him on Thursday (4) of "trying to whip up division" over the case.

Musk had posted repeatedly on his platform claiming British police were biased against white people, asking in one post whether people knew that "official police policy requires them to be racist against Whites." He has also offered to fund a private prosecution against Hampshire Police over its handling of the murder.

The case has been seized upon by far-right figures and populist politician Nigel Farage, who have used it to promote claims of "two-tier policing" — the allegation that fears of being accused of racism have led to ethnic minorities receiving greater protections than white people. Police chiefs and the government have vehemently denied the claim.

henry-nowak-murder Henry Nowak Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Starmer condemned a violent protest that took place on Tuesday (2) and called it "unforgivable" to exploit the death to stir tension, after Farage called for people to respond with "pure cold rage."

Hampshire Police has rejected accusations of bias, though police chiefs have said they will review guidelines on how officers treat different ethnicities, drawn up in response to decades of documented racism in policing.

Deputy prime minister David Lammy told Sky News he welcomed US condolences to the Nowak family but said he did not recognise "this caricature of Britain having a two-tier criminal justice system."

Strained relations

The row has added fresh friction to already strained UK-US relations. The US State Department on Thursday condemned what it called "ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing" in Nowak's treatment. Downing Street rejected those comments while insisting the bilateral relationship remained "incredibly strong."

Relations between the two countries have been under strain since the US-Israeli war with Iran began in February, with president Donald Trump repeatedly criticising Starmer for failing to provide greater support.

Meanwhile, government statistics show black people in England and Wales are more than twice as likely to be arrested as white people.

(with inputs from agencies)

jd vancehenry nowak murderkeir starmeruk racismhenry nowakvickrum digwanowak murder
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

west-yorkshire-abuse
News

Twenty jailed for non-recent abuse of three girls in West Yorkshire

vaibhav-sooryavanshi-india
Featured

India call up Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for T20 series against England

cockroach-janta-party
News

Cockroach Janta Party founder leads Delhi protest against Modi government

justice-surya-kant
News

India-UK FTA 'needs an effective dispute resolution framework'

More For You

Lewisham Mayor Liam Shrivastava

Lewisham Mayor Liam Shrivastava will receive £93,575 a year

Getty Images

Green mayor's salary rises by £5,000 despite pay-cut promise

  • Lewisham Mayor Liam Shrivastava will receive £93,575 a year.
  • The salary is almost £5,000 higher than that of his Labour predecessor.
  • Shrivastava had pledged to take a 20 per cent pay cut before the local elections.

Lewisham's newly elected Green mayor has come under scrutiny after receiving a pay rise despite pledging during the election campaign to take a 20 per cent salary cut.

Liam Shrivastava, who became mayor after the Green Party's breakthrough success in London's local elections, will be paid £93,575 a year. The figure is £4,832 higher than the £88,743 salary received by his Labour predecessor, representing an increase of around 5.4 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less