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Starmer accuses Musk of 'trying to whip up division' over Nowak murder

Prime minister says billionaire X owner is stoking racial tensions after Southampton protest turns violent

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Keir Starmer (L) and Elon Musk

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Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJun 04, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

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Highlights

  • Elon Musk posted repeatedly on X alleging racial bias in policing
  • Starmer accused Musk of trying to "whip up division"
  • Digwa jailed for minimum 21 years for Nowak's stabbing death
  • Far-right agitators clashed with police at Southampton protest on Tuesday (2)

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer accused US tech tycoon Elon Musk on Thursday (4) of "trying to whip up division" in Britain following anger over the police handling of the murder of a white student by a Sikh man.

The case of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was put in handcuffs by police as he lay mortally wounded after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, 23, in the southern city of Southampton in December, has become highly politicised in the UK.

Digwa lied and told police he was the victim as Nowak had racially insulted him.

Far-right figures have seized on the murder as an example that police forces in Britain treat white people and ethnic minorities differently - an allegation Starmer's Labour government and police chiefs vehemently deny.

Musk, the billionaire owner of X, has posted numerous times on the platform about the police response to the stabbing.In one, he asked whether people knew that "official police policy requires them to be racist against Whites?"

Musk has offered to fund a private prosecution against the police over its handling of the murder, and insulted the Hampshire Police force.

henry-nowak-murder People hold images of victim Henry Nowak, and blood-covered handcuffs as they take part in a protest outside of Southampton Central Police Station in Southampton, southern England, on June 2, 2026, following the murder of Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

"We need to also assert who we are as a country, because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division. That is not who we are in Britain," Starmer told reporters.

"In Britain, we are reasonable, tolerant people.

"When we have a terrible case like Henry's case..., we react calmly, as his family have done," the prime minister added, referring to pleas from Nowak's father that his son's murder should not be used "to create further division, hatred or tension".

Sikh man jailed for 21 years

Digwa was jailed for at least 21 years on Monday (1) for stabbing Nowak to death using a ceremonial knife with a 21-centimetre (eight-inch) blade following an altercation about a mobile phone.

Starmer has said there was "no justification" for violence at a Southampton protest on Tuesday night attended by far-right agitators, which saw demonstrators throw bricks, flares and chairs at police officers.
One person has been charged with assault, and another with violent disorder.

The prime minister said it was "unforgivable" that hard-right firebrand Nigel Farage, whose Reform UK party leads opinion polls, had called for people to respond to the murder with "pure cold rage".

Farage, who has been accused of stoking racial tensions with his remarks, has defended his comments.

Musk: An outspoken critic of Starmer

Starmer has called bodycam footage of Nowak's death, during which he can repeatedly be heard telling officers he could not breathe, as "harrowing".

He said "there are serious questions that need to be answered" about the police response.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog is investigating and is expected to report back within the next three months.

Musk has long been an outspoken critic of Starmer, a former chief state prosecutor before entering politics. The pair clashed last year over a decades-long "grooming gangs" sexual abuse scandal.

Then, the prime minister accused the world's richest man of "spreading lies and misinformation".

(AFP)

starmer vs muskhenry nowakvickrum digwabritish sikh communitynowak murder
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