MPs gather to mark historic moment as UK-India FTA comes into force

THE India All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) convened a cross-party gathering of MPs at Westminster on Wednesday (15) to mark the commencement of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement. Business and trade secretary Peter Kyle and Indo-Pacific minister Seema Malhotra attended the event.

Lord Bilimoria, chair of the India APPG, described the gathering as a “seminal occasion” and highlighted the transformative potential of the newly operational FTA. “As someone proudly born in India and equally proud to be British, there is nothing more rewarding than helping to strengthen the bonds between the United Kingdom and India,” he said.

He hailed the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a “landmark achievement” that would deepen trade, attract investment, generate jobs, and drive innovation in both countries. “I believe that, as a result of this agreement, we can double bilateral trade to £200 billion by 2030,” Lord Bilimoria added, stressing that the deal was a testament to “trust, friendship, and a shared commitment to prosperity.”

Looking ahead, he pledged to work closely with the new prime minister and colleagues across both Houses to build on the current momentum. “Together, we have a unique opportunity to deepen cooperation in business, education, technology, and innovation, ensuring that the UK–India relationship continues to go from strength to strength,” he said.

A photograph was taken to honour the late Lord Desai, a staunch advocate of UK-India ties, who died in July last year.

Dr Nikita Ved MBE, chair of the 1928 Institute, offered policy recommendations to sustain the progress achieved under the current administration. She noted that under Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership, Labour’s engagement with India and the British Indian community had “reached new heights,” aided by figures such as Vidhya Alakeson, now co-chief of staff.

However, she cautioned that future leaders, such as Andy Burnham, might face competing domestic priorities. “It would therefore be prudent to establish an India Task Force and/or appoint an India Trade Envoy, to maintain the current momentum,” she said. These appointments, she argued, should have “sufficient authority to drive coordinated action across Whitehall” and ensure the full benefits of the FTA are realised.

The FTA, signed in July 2025 after years of negotiations, is expected to eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods, enhance market access for services, and facilitate greater mobility for professionals between the two countries.