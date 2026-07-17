Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt family post as Kim Kardashian mourns grandmother MJ Shannon

Highlights

Lewis Hamilton posted an emotional message following the death of Kim Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon

Kris Jenner announced her mother's death at the age of 91

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her grandmother, describing her as her "forever twin"

Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartfelt message about cherishing loved ones following the death of Kim Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

The Formula One driver posted a series of photographs from a recent family holiday with Kardashian, her children and members of his own family, ending the post with a brief but poignant message just hours after Kris Jenner announced her mother's death.

Hamilton's message after family loss

Hamilton shared images of the family spending time together, including hiking, swimming, riding jet skis and watching films.

The photographs also featured Hamilton with his niece Willow and nephew Kaiden, while another showed him alongside Kardashian's children, Psalm and Chicago.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Hold your people close."

The message came shortly after Jenner confirmed that her mother had died at the age of 91, just days before her 92nd birthday.

Kim Kardashian remembers her "forever twin"

Kim Kardashian also paid tribute to her grandmother, describing MJ as her "forever twin" and reflecting on the impact she had on her life.

She credited her grandmother with teaching her the value of hard work after giving her first job at a family store in San Diego.

"You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman," Kardashian wrote. "You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family."

She ended her tribute by saying she would miss her grandmother forever and hoped she was reunited with other late family members.

Kris Jenner leads family tributes

Announcing her mother's death on social media, Kris Jenner described MJ as "the heart of our family".

She wrote that her mother taught the family to love deeply, value time together and always put family first.

Known affectionately as "MJ", Mary Jo Shannon was a familiar face to viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its follow-up series, The Kardashians, making regular appearances alongside the Kardashian-Jenner family over the years.