Highlights

Reports claimed Jason Sanjay had dropped Vijay’s initial and adopted his mother Sangeetha’s

A later fact check says there is no clear evidence that he changed his official name

The speculation comes amid the public fallout from Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce case

Viral claim gains traction amid divorce row

Fresh speculation around Vijay’s family has focused on his son Jason Sanjay after reports claimed he had dropped his father’s initials from his official name in a show of support for his mother, Sangeetha.

The claim spread quickly across social media and entertainment coverage, with several reports suggesting that Jason was now using “S” for Sangeetha instead of an initial linked to Vijay.

The timing of the reports drew attention because they surfaced in the middle of the bitter divorce proceedings between Vijay and Sangeetha, which have already pushed the family’s private life into public view.

Fact-check says no evidence of official name change

A later fact check has cast doubt on those reports, saying there is currently no evidence that Jason Sanjay formally changed his official name.

According to the report, some industry insiders maintained that he had started using Jason Sanjay S. But others argued the claim was baseless and pointed out that he had not been publicly using his father’s initial in the first place.

The report further stated that Jason’s official name is said to be Jason Sanjay Joseph, not Jason Sanjay V, weakening the claim that he had dropped a paternal initial. It also noted that he has not been using a surname or initials since beginning work on his directorial debut, Sigma.

Taken together, those details suggest there is no confirmed basis at present for the claim that Jason changed his name as a public signal against his father.

Family tensions remain under spotlight

Even without proof of a name change, the reports reflect the intense attention surrounding Vijay’s family as his divorce case unfolds.

Sangeetha, who filed for divorce last month, has accused Vijay of infidelity in her petition and alleged that he had distanced himself from the family. She did not name anyone in the filing, though several reports have linked the allegation to actress Trisha Krishnan.

Jason had already drawn notice after reportedly unfollowing Vijay on social media, a move many interpreted as a sign of strain within the family. But on the question of his name, the latest fact check suggests the viral claim has moved faster than the evidence.