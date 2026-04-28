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Deepika Padukone’s work-hour debate shifts focus to technicians after Chitrangda Singh remarks

She called for better structure across departments such as lighting and art

Deepika Padukone’s work-hour debate shifts focus to technicians after Chitrangda Singh remarks

Chitrangda acknowledged that Deepika Padukone may be in a position to set personal boundaries

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Chitrangda Singh said enforcing eight-hour shifts in films is “very difficult”
  • Her comments come amid the ongoing debate sparked by Deepika Padukone’s remarks on work-life balance
  • She said filmmaking often faces unpredictable delays that make fixed schedules difficult
  • Chitrangda argued technicians often work longer hours than actors
  • She called for better structure across departments such as lighting and art

Chitrangda says fixed shifts are difficult in filmmaking

Chitrangda Singh has shared her view on Bollywood’s ongoing discussion around eight-hour shifts, saying the idea is difficult to apply in an industry where production schedules can change unexpectedly.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor said film shoots are often disrupted by delays involving lighting, weather conditions or technical issues.

She said filmmaking is a creative process and strict working-hour limits are not always practical on set.

“It’s a creative field, you can’t bind it to time,” she said.

Deepika’s position may not reflect wider industry realities

Chitrangda acknowledged that Deepika Padukone may be in a position to set personal boundaries because of her stature in the industry.

She said filmmaking is also driven by business considerations and decisions often depend on what producers are comfortable with.

“Deepika is Deepika, she’s a superstar, maybe she can say she’ll work for eight hours and why not?” she said.

She added that fixed working hours can be difficult for both male and female actors because of the unpredictable nature of film production.

Technicians face longer working days

Chitrangda said the conversation should also focus on crew members, particularly technicians who often work far longer hours than actors.

She pointed out that lightmen and technical staff are usually the first to arrive and the last to leave film sets.

According to her, departments such as art and lighting need clearer regulations and better scheduling systems.

She also said actors should come together to push for improved working conditions across productions.

Chitrangda is currently preparing for Maatrubhumi, which also stars Salman Khan.

chitrangada singhworklife balanceindian cinemabollywooddeepika padukone

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