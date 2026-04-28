Deepika Padukone’s work-hour debate shifts focus to technicians after Chitrangda Singh remarks

Highlights

Chitrangda Singh said enforcing eight-hour shifts in films is “very difficult”

Her comments come amid the ongoing debate sparked by Deepika Padukone’s remarks on work-life balance

She said filmmaking often faces unpredictable delays that make fixed schedules difficult

Chitrangda argued technicians often work longer hours than actors

She called for better structure across departments such as lighting and art

Chitrangda says fixed shifts are difficult in filmmaking

Chitrangda Singh has shared her view on Bollywood’s ongoing discussion around eight-hour shifts, saying the idea is difficult to apply in an industry where production schedules can change unexpectedly.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor said film shoots are often disrupted by delays involving lighting, weather conditions or technical issues.

She said filmmaking is a creative process and strict working-hour limits are not always practical on set.

“It’s a creative field, you can’t bind it to time,” she said.

Deepika’s position may not reflect wider industry realities

Chitrangda acknowledged that Deepika Padukone may be in a position to set personal boundaries because of her stature in the industry.

She said filmmaking is also driven by business considerations and decisions often depend on what producers are comfortable with.

“Deepika is Deepika, she’s a superstar, maybe she can say she’ll work for eight hours and why not?” she said.

She added that fixed working hours can be difficult for both male and female actors because of the unpredictable nature of film production.

Technicians face longer working days

Chitrangda said the conversation should also focus on crew members, particularly technicians who often work far longer hours than actors.

She pointed out that lightmen and technical staff are usually the first to arrive and the last to leave film sets.

According to her, departments such as art and lighting need clearer regulations and better scheduling systems.

She also said actors should come together to push for improved working conditions across productions.

Chitrangda is currently preparing for Maatrubhumi, which also stars Salman Khan.