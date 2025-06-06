The 8-hour rebellion: Deepika Padukone walked off a blockbuster and lit a fire under Bollywood’s toxic work culture

The story of two loveable gold diggers trying to woo a rich heiress featured memorable characters, laughter-filled moments and marvellous music. It also greatly influenced other comedies and rightly remains a landmark in Hindi cinema history.

The madcap comedy starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor is getting a cinema re-release across India on Friday (25), before being made available on the big screen internationally in the months that follow.

Eastern Eye marks the welcome return of Andaz Apna Apna by charting its behind-the-scenes story filled with drama, including the lead cast not being on speaking terms, and its remarkable legacy.

Ace writer-director Rajkumar Santoshi had introduced himself as a filmmaking force with the hard-hitting drama Ghayal (1990). Known for his serious storytelling, few had expected him to venture into slapstick comedy. But producer Vinay Kumar Sinha approached him to make a funny film headlined by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Santoshi agreed and prepared a screenplay that paid tribute to classic comedies of the past, with colourful characters and funny moments.

The late Vinay Kumar Sinha once recalled: “I still remember Salim Saheb, Salman’s father, telling me that he would help with planning the film, and it was because of him I signed Salman Khan. Aamir Khan’s father Tahirji was like family. My brother Shashi Sinha used to look after Aamir’s work. So, I signed Aamir next with the idea of making a two-hero film. Aamir suggested Raj Kumar Santoshi to direct it. When I approached Rajji, he was very excited to do the film with the two superstars.”

Sinha had taken home food cooked by his wife, and over that tasty meal, signed Santoshi as director. It was decided that the film would be based on the concept of classic cartoon Tom and Jerry, with two warring individuals.

Sinha recalled: “I suggested we do something different with Aamir and Salman. Rajji had just done Ghayal. We decided, why not a comedy? Little did we know that the movie would turn out to be such a laugh riot.”

Newcomers Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor played the identity-swapping female leads. Sinha had wanted Amrish Puri to play (Mr India villain) Mogambo’s younger brother, Zorambo, but due to date issues, he could not sign him for the role, and Shakti Kapoor was cast as comical villain Crime Master Gogo instead. Film legends Mehmood, Jagdeep and Deven Verma were roped in for memorable cameos. Sunny Deol was supposed to do a cameo as himself but was unavailable, so Govinda and Juhi Chawla were cast instead.

Perhaps the most interesting casting was Paresh Rawal in the double role of the villainous Teja and his good-hearted twin Ram Gopal Bajaj. He had only played serious or villainous roles until then, and for him Andaz Apna Apna kick-started one of the finest comedy careers in cinema history. Rawal recalled: “I had done negative roles before, but this film showed that comedy could be a strong suit for me.”

The then teenage cricket sensation Sachin Tendulkar visited the set on the opening day. The film, however, was a long four years in the making, but the producer, Sinha, stood strong and ensured it was completed. Instead of smooth sailing on a light-hearted film, things got dramatic on set. Combination dates for actors became increasingly impossible, as the leads were working on multiple movies at once. The budget started to spiral and egos clashed between cast members.

Despite having great chemistry on screen, Aamir and Salman had very different ways of working, which led to tension. There was continuous improvisation, as the scriptwriting was being done on set, leading to numerous retakes.

Aamir would come to set earlier than his call time and start prepping with the director. Salman recently explained: “The thing was, Aamir was doing one film, while I was juggling 15 films. He would reach the set at 7am, but I’d arrive later after finishing another shoot.”

However, by the time shooting ended, the two actors were not on the best of terms, and Aamir had vowed never to work with Salman again.

Karisma Kapoor later revealed in an interview: “People are shocked when I tell them Aamir and Salman didn’t talk to each other. But that’s true! And yet, look at their chemistry on screen.”

They have become good friends since, with Aamir saying: “That was my feeling at the time, but now my feelings have changed. With time, I have grown to appreciate who Salman is. It just took me some time to understand.”

The leading ladies had even more friction between them and, at one point, refused to do any scenes together, which added to the challenges of completing Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir had said: “Raveena and Karisma were having some conflicts. I used to think, how would this film ever be completed? People didn’t want to shoot with each other. But I really believed in that film. It was so wacky and mad.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon had existing tension after constantly fighting during the production of the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. Karisma had recalled: “In Andaz Apna Apna, there was a time when none of the actors were talking to each other. This cult film was made with all of us not even speaking to each other. It’s quite funny.”

The movie was riddled with delays, largely due to scheduling conflicts. It went four times over budget, causing immense financial difficulties for the producer. The delays also led to continuity nightmares.

The late Vinay Kumar Sinha’s daughter, producer Priti Vinay Sinha, is re-releasing the movie along with her siblings Namrata Sinha and Aamod Sinha. Priti spoke about the production issues and her father’s determination to complete the film. She explained: “At the time, a lot of movies which had similar problems of escalating costs and cast clashes were shelved. But my father truly believed in his film. He ensured the completion of the film despite facing all the challenges and problems thrown at him.”

The three siblings are proud that Andaz Apna Apna is their father’s legacy, which they are now carrying forward, and they plan to announce a sequel soon after the re-release on 25 April.

Despite all the problems, the cast members have fond memories of working on Andaz Apna Apna. Santoshi said there was constant laughter on set because the comedy was so good, and recalled: “The camera would shake along with the cameraman. We had to stop the shooting and let the laughter subside.”

After overcoming all the issues, the movie finally released on 4 November 1994. But it did not receive any promotion because the lead cast and director were travelling at the time. No interviews were done, and the print media did not cover the film. Priti Sinha rejects the idea that Andaz Apna Apna totally flopped on release, saying: “We did get an above-average run at the box office, and the perception that the film did not do well at the box office is absolutely incorrect.”

Santoshi is proud the film has acquired cult status, saying: “People remember each and every dialogue of the movie, just as they remember every dialogue of Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay.”

Andaz Apna Apna then found its biggest fan base on home entertainment and gained such an amazing following that it eventually became one of the most popular comedy movies of all time. Aamir described it as the gift that keeps giving, once saying: “Andaz Apna Apna was a great film. And presently it is the number one film in home entertainment. Every generation has seen it, every generation wants to see it.”

Salman remains equally enthusiastic about the movie, saying: “I love how much people love it now.”

The celebrated classic has regularly featured in lists of the greatest Indian comedy films ever made, and there have been talks of a sequel for many years, with the superstar leads keen to return. Most of those who love the movie have never seen it on the big screen, and that is why Santoshi is happy it will be back in cinemas. He explained: “The love and devotion that the film has collected over the years is beyond anything I’ve seen. Now, all those who love the film and were not there when it was first released would be able to see and enjoy it on the big screen.”

It had a chaotic journey and an underwhelming initial release, but this movie’s legacy remains undeniable. Producers Priti, Namrata and Aamod Sinha are fulfilling their late father’s dream by making it available for fans. They said: “It was our father’s dream during his lifetime to re-release Andaz Apna Apna. It is finally happening and the film is being re-released in theatres, digitally restored and remastered in 4K with Dolby 5.1 sound – in India now, and overseas soon after – and it will have a sequel.”