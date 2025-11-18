Skip to content
Deepika Padukone says £50 million films no longer matter as she focuses on fair pay and meaningful work

The actor prioritises fair pay, manageable hours and supporting emerging talent while preparing for King with Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone talks to Harper’s Bazaar about work culture in Bollywood

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Deepika says big-budget numbers no longer guide her choices
  • Exited Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas
  • Focus now on supporting writers, directors and emerging talent
  • Critiques overwork culture in Bollywood
  • Next film is King with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone has reached a point in her career where £50 million (₹500 crore) films no longer excite her. The actor, who has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, says her focus now is on meaningful work and fair labour practices, rather than commercial scale. She emphasised this in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, reflecting on her exits from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone talks to Harper's Bazaar about work culture in Bollywood


Why Deepika is moving away from big-budget films

“It’s not about £10 million (₹100 crore) films, or even £50–60 million (₹500–600 crore) ones anymore,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. Offers of big money alone do not persuade her. “Anything that doesn’t feel true to me doesn’t cut it. Some projects may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I’ll stand by it.”

Reports suggest she left Spirit and Kalki due to disagreements over pay and long work hours. She reportedly wanted eight-hour shifts and fair compensation, which were not agreed.


What Deepika is focusing on now

Through KA Productions, Deepika has backed films like Chhapaak and 83. She says her goal is to support other talent. “What excites me is empowering writers, directors, and new producers. That feels meaningful to me now,” she said.

She is willing to take on smaller projects if the team or story matters. For her, integrity and honesty are more important than box-office numbers.

Deepika Padukone advocating fair pay and manageable working hours for film crews


Calling out overwork in Bollywood

Deepika also criticised long workdays. “We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the body and mind. Only when you’re healthy can you give your best.”

Her stance clearly aligns with her career choices. Stepping away from films that compromise fairness and wellbeing is now part of her path. “Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one,” she added.

Deepika Padukone emerging talent through KA Productions and meaningful projects


Looking ahead

Fans have noticed the shift. While big-budget projects dominate headlines, Deepika’s focus on people and process is clear. She will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan. “The experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success,” she said.

