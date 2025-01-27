Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone's bold look at Sabyasachi show sparks mixed reactions

Social media divided over Deepika's daring outfit at 25 years of Sabyasachi show

Deepika Padukone's bold look at Sabyasachi show sparks mixed reactions

Deepika Padukone graces the ramp in a bold Sabyasachi ensemble turning heads

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Deepika Padukone made a striking return to the spotlight at Sabyasachi’s fashion show, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This marked her first major public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. While fans were excited to see the Bollywood icon back in action, her outfit became a topic of heated discussion online, with opinions ranging from admiration to disappointment.

Deepika’s look featured an all-white ensemble with tailored pants and an oversized trench coat. The outfit was accessorized with bold glasses, layered necklaces, and a dramatic hairdo, creating a daring and unconventional fashion statement. However, the boldness of the outfit didn’t resonate with everyone. Social media was quick to react, with some users criticizing the ensemble for being over-the-top.

“Imagine making a supermodel like Deepika look so bad,” one user remarked, while another likened her appearance to a “Desi Madonna.” Comparisons to 1980s pop icon Madonna and even characters from The Godfather flooded the internet, with some calling the look cartoonish. However, others noted the quirky resemblance to her husband, Ranveer Singh’s experimental style. Comments like “Female Ranveer Singh” highlighted the playful vibe of her outfit, sparking further debate on whether it was a hit or a miss.

While Deepika’s fashion choice stirred controversy, Alia Bhatt, who also attended the event, was universally praised for her elegant appearance. Dressed in a black Sabyasachi saree with an embellished blouse, Alia exuded timeless grace, earning compliments such as “pure royalty.”

Deepika Padukone graces the ramp in a bold Sabyasachi ensemble turning headsInstagram/ieentertainment

Deepika’s striking outfit may not have appealed to all, but it certainly made her the center of attention, highlighting that fashion is as much about sparking conversation as it is about aesthetics.

dua padukone singhoversized trench coatsabyasachi fashion showdeepika padukone

Related News

vigil-harshita
News

Vigil held in Ilford for Harshita Brella calling for reforms

weight-loss jab-iStock
News

Pharmacy leaders raise concerns over weight-loss jab sales

More For You

Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer redefine global music with Indian inspirations

Chris Martin lights up Mumbai with Coldplay’s electrifying performance

Instagram/coldplay 

Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Major Lazer redefine global music with Indian inspirations

In an era where music knows no boundaries, artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, and others have played a significant role in breaking down cultural barriers and celebrating India’s kaleidoscopic diversity. These global icons are not just appreciating Indian culture—they are actively shaping the world’s artistic lens through collaborations, performances, and trendsetting music videos.

Coldplay electrifies Mumbai with an unforgettable concert experienceInstagram/coldplay

Keep ReadingShow less
sinner-getty

Sinner, the world number one, extended his dominance on hard courts with a clinical performance under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, dismantling Zverev’s game with relentless pressure. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sinner beats Zverev to retain Australian Open title

JANNIK SINNER successfully defended his Australian Open title with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday, becoming Italy's first player to win three Grand Slam titles.

The win marked another milestone in Italian tennis, surpassing Nicola Pietrangeli’s two Roland Garros victories in 1959 and 1960.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asda resumes hunt for new chief after Christmas sales drop

In this photo illustration, the grocery shopping app for Asda is seen on a mobile phone in London. (Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images)

Asda resumes hunt for new chief after Christmas sales drop

ASDA has begun a fresh search for a new boss, as newly appointed chairman Allan Leighton seeks to turn around the struggling retailer's fortunes.

The move comes after Asda suffered its worst Christmas performance in nearly a decade, with sales falling by 5.8 per cent in the last three months of 2024. The drop has put added pressure on Leighton, who returned to lead the company in November, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kush Desai

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa. (Photo: X/@K_SDesai)

Trump names Kush Desai as White House deputy press secretary

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has appointed Asian-American former journalist Kush Desai as deputy press secretary, the White House announced on Friday.

Desai previously served as deputy communications director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and was communications director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Keep ReadingShow less
My Playlist with Star Shah

Star Shah

My Playlist with Star Shah

Eastern Eye

HAILING from Okara, Pakistan, Star Shah is a multi-faceted artist who has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve his musical aspirations.

Born Amir Shah, he transitioned from a love for poetry and spoken word to a successful career as a songwriter and fearless rapper. Drawing influences from music icons like Bohemia and Tupac Shakur, he has captivated audiences with top tracks like 2AM and his recently released single No Idea.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc