Deepika Padukone's bold look at Sabyasachi show sparks mixed reactions

Deepika Padukone made a striking return to the spotlight at Sabyasachi’s fashion show, held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. This marked her first major public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. While fans were excited to see the Bollywood icon back in action, her outfit became a topic of heated discussion online, with opinions ranging from admiration to disappointment.

Deepika’s look featured an all-white ensemble with tailored pants and an oversized trench coat. The outfit was accessorized with bold glasses, layered necklaces, and a dramatic hairdo, creating a daring and unconventional fashion statement. However, the boldness of the outfit didn’t resonate with everyone. Social media was quick to react, with some users criticizing the ensemble for being over-the-top.

“Imagine making a supermodel like Deepika look so bad,” one user remarked, while another likened her appearance to a “Desi Madonna.” Comparisons to 1980s pop icon Madonna and even characters from The Godfather flooded the internet, with some calling the look cartoonish. However, others noted the quirky resemblance to her husband, Ranveer Singh’s experimental style. Comments like “Female Ranveer Singh” highlighted the playful vibe of her outfit, sparking further debate on whether it was a hit or a miss.

While Deepika’s fashion choice stirred controversy, Alia Bhatt, who also attended the event, was universally praised for her elegant appearance. Dressed in a black Sabyasachi saree with an embellished blouse, Alia exuded timeless grace, earning compliments such as “pure royalty.”

Deepika’s striking outfit may not have appealed to all, but it certainly made her the center of attention, highlighting that fashion is as much about sparking conversation as it is about aesthetics.