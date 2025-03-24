Deepika Padukone slams Oscars for 'ignoring’ Indian films, calls 'RRR' win a personal victory

Deepika Padukone recently shared her thoughts on India’s history at the Oscars, pointing out how several deserving Indian films have been overlooked by the Academy. The Bollywood star, who presented at the 2023 Academy Awards, reflected on the moment when RRR’s "Naatu Naatu" won Best Original Song and how it felt deeply personal to her.

In a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram while getting ready for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Deepika opened up about her views on Indian films not getting their due recognition at the Oscars. "India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. So many deserving movies and talented people have been ignored," she said. She recalled sitting in the audience during the 2023 ceremony when RRR won and admitted to getting emotional. "I had nothing to do with the movie, but it was a huge moment. It felt very personal," she added.





Her comments have reignited discussions about Indian films that have been critically acclaimed but failed to make it to the Oscars. The video included clips from films like Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light," Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies," Rahi Anil Barve's "Tumbbad," and Ritesh Batra's "The Lunchbox." Each of these films received international praise but did not get nominated for an Oscar.

Deepika also spoke about this year’s Oscars and mentioned that one win that made her particularly happy was Adrien Brody’s Best Actor award for "The Brutalist." She praised his performance, calling it well-deserved.

Beyond discussing the Academy Awards, Deepika made history in the fashion world by attending the Louis Vuitton show at the Cour Carrée du Louvre. She is the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador for both Louis Vuitton and Cartier, solidifying her influence on the global stage.

The actress slams the Oscars for repeatedly ignoring Indian films despite global acclaim Getty Images





Her statements have resonated with fans, who praised her for addressing the lack of recognition Indian cinema receives internationally. Many believe that while "Naatu Naatu" winning was a step in the right direction, there is still a long way to go for Indian films to receive consistent recognition at the Oscars.

Deepika recalls the emotional moment when India won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023 Getty Images





As Bollywood continues to produce high-quality films that make waves globally, the hope remains that more Indian cinema will get the acknowledgement it deserves on Hollywood’s biggest stage.