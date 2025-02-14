Skip to content
Deepika Padukone stuns in Cartier's 63.76 carat necklace at an exclusive jewellery event in Dubai

The Bollywood star dazzles at Cartier’s Dubai event, showcasing a masterpiece from the luxury brand’s latest high jewellery collection.

Deepika Padukone stuns in Cartier’s 63.76 carat necklace at an exclusive jewellery event in Dubai

Deepika Padukone radiates elegance at an exclusive jewellery event in Dubai

Instagram/deepikapadukone
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Deepika Padukone turned heads at the Cartier High Jewellery event in Dubai, making a striking statement with an extraordinary necklace from the luxury brand’s latest collection. The Bollywood star, who has been Cartier’s High Jewellery Global Ambassador since 2022, attended the grand celebration marking Cartier’s 25th anniversary in the UAE. The event, held at the Al Shindagha Museum, also introduced the 'A Journey of Wonders' exhibition, which showcases some of the brand’s finest creations.

For the occasion, Deepika adorned the Chryseis necklace from Cartier’s Nature Sauvage collection, an exquisite masterpiece that redefines elegance. This unique piece draws inspiration from butterfly wings, featuring intricate black-and-white detailing that mirrors nature’s delicate patterns. The contrast between these fine details and the soft chalcedony beads enhances the necklace’s sophisticated charm. At its heart lies a breath-taking 63.76-carat rubellite stone, an exceptional gem that embodies Cartier’s signature colour palette of red, green, and black. The rubellite’s rich hue and impressive size make it a true showstopper, elevating the necklace’s opulence to another level.

Cartier’s Chryseis necklace stuns with its intricate butterfly-inspired design and a breath-taking 63.76-carat rubellite centrepieceInstagram/cartier

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika complemented the necklace with a custom black gown designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The off-shoulder silhouette with voluminous puff sleeves provided the perfect dramatic effect to highlight the statement jewellery. Her beauty look, created by makeup artist Anil C and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou, featured a classic smoky eye, a sun-kissed complexion, and a sleek bun accessorised with a black ribbon.

The evening was nothing short of regal, with Deepika making an entrance accompanied by two models dressed in Cartier’s signature red bellboy uniforms. Photographed by Vaishnav Praveen against the dramatic backdrop of Dubai’s skyline, her presence at the event was truly captivating.

Sharing moments from the evening on social media, Deepika expressed her joy, calling it "an exquisite evening with my friends at Cartier." Her association with the brand continues to cement her position as a global fashion icon bringing a blend of elegance with contemporary luxury.

