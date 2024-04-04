  • Thursday, April 04, 2024
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Deewani Mastani’ features on Oscars’ Instagram page

The actress will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside south actor Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Bajirao Mastani

By: Mohnish Singh

Deepika Padukone‘s fans can’t keep calm as the actress’ hit song ‘Deewani Mastani’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani recently featured on The Academy’s official Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Oscars’ official page The Academy shared Padukone’s dance video and captioned it, “Deepika Padukone performing “Deewani Mastani” (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

The clip showed Deepika dancing to the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

As soon as the video was posted, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Deepika’s Bajirao Mastani co-star and husband Ranveer Singh reacted and wrote, “Mesmeric!”

Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Thank you @theacademy.”

One of the users wrote, “Deepika as Mastani is iconic so mesmerizing. You can’t take your eyes off her.”

Another user commented, “Now The Academy is finally giving the recognition that Bollywood deserves.”

“Thank you for recognising the most beautifully shot song of all time,” another comment read.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film was released in the year 2015 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film marked Padukone and Singh’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their romantic drama film Ram Leela.

Last year, Padukone made it to the Academy Awards stage to give a special shoutout to RRR‘s power-packed song ‘Naatu Naatu’ which won in the ‘Original Song’ category this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Padukone was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

