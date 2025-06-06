Deepika Padukone still part of ‘Kalki 2’ say sources as exit rumours spread

There’s been a whirlwind of speculation surrounding Deepika Padukone’s association with two of the most high-profile films in Indian cinema right now: Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. The latest buzz claims she might be walking out of Kalki 2, but the truth appears far less dramatic.
While social media and gossip pages have been buzzing with unconfirmed reports suggesting Deepika demanded fixed eight-hour shifts post-motherhood, allegedly causing trouble on set, the reality is, Kalki 2 hasn’t even started filming. In fact, it’s still in pre-production. No actors, including Deepika, have officially been signed or begun any work on the sequel, according to sources close to the film.
Deepika Padukone’s team denies exit from Kalki sequel amid speculationGetty Images
Rumours linked to Spirit exit spiral into Kalki speculation
Much of the noise seems to stem from Deepika’s recent departure from Spirit, a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film starring Prabhas. Reports suggest that the actor’s demand for a work-life balance, through an eight-hour shoot schedule, a higher pay cheque and profit-sharing didn’t sit well with the team. Soon after, Triptii Dimri was announced as the film’s new lead, and director Vanga appeared to post cryptic messages online criticising an unnamed actor for violating trust and playing “dirty PR games.”
Though Deepika was never named directly, the timing of Vanga’s posts and the sudden casting change led many to draw conclusions. Vanga’s social media tirades hinted at betrayal, accusing the unnamed actor of revealing story details and undermining a younger co-star. His use of idioms like “Khundak mein billi khamba noche” only fuelled the drama.
Now, those flames have been fanned further by similar murmurs around Kalki 2. Some reports claim her role may be trimmed or cut altogether due to scheduling conflicts. But the facts don’t back it up.
Deepika Padukone remains in the spotlight as speculation fuels headlinesGetty Images
What’s really happening with Kalki 2?
Despite the noise, there’s no official word from Deepika or the Kalki production team confirming any of these developments. According to insider reports, the sequel hasn’t even begun the casting process yet. “There’s no shoot, no set, no interaction, so where’s the question of on-set friction?” the source stated, shooting down reports of a professional fallout.
With the sequel still in early planning stages, any casting speculation, especially of someone being dropped seems premature.
For now, what we know is this: Deepika is navigating her career differently post-motherhood, prioritising work-life balance. Whether that means fewer films or renegotiated terms remains to be seen. But until Kalki 2 actually takes off, rumours about her exit are just that: rumours.