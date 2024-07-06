  • Saturday, July 06, 2024
Entertainment

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses £80 million mark at global box office

Kalki 2898 AD is touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of £60 million.

Kalki 2898 AD Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD has cruised past the £80 million mark in its worldwide box office earnings, the makers announced on Saturday.

Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of £60 million, the mythological and sci-fi action drama released globally on June 27 in six languages.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

The production house shared the latest box office figures in a poster of the movie with “Rs 800+ GBOC WORLDWIDE” embossed on it.

“THE BOX OFFICE ON FIRE #EpicBlockbusterKalki in cinemas,” read the post on X.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.

The film, previously titled “Project K, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

