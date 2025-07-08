Royal Mint releases Iron Maiden coin to mark band's 50th anniversary

Key points
- Royal Mint unveils commemorative Iron Maiden coin for band's 50th anniversary
- Features mascot Eddie with hidden references to songs, albums and tours
- Designed by artist and lifelong fan Albert “Akirant” Quirantes
- Coin available in editions starting at £18.50
Iron Maiden honoured with official UK coin
The Royal Mint has released a new collectable coin to commemorate 50 years since the formation of British heavy metal band Iron Maiden.
Designed by artist Albert “Akirant” Quirantes, the coin features the band’s long-time mascot Eddie, who has appeared on every Iron Maiden album cover since 1980. The artwork includes hidden references to the band’s extensive discography, stage imagery, and iconic world tours.
The limited-edition release is the first official product to feature the band’s 50th anniversary logo and follows Eddie’s appearance on a set of Royal Mail stamps in 2023.
“A perfect fusion of metal on metal”
Rod Smallwood, the band’s manager, said:
“Having Eddie on an official UK coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980.”
Rebecca Morgan of the Royal Mint described the coin as a “perfect fusion of metal on metal” and said it is expected to become a highly sought-after collector’s item.
Design inspired by fan devotion
Quirantes, a lifelong Iron Maiden fan, said working on the coin was one of the most exciting projects of his career.
“I’ve hidden several references within the design that true fans will enjoy discovering,” he said, pointing to subtle nods to classic albums and songs.
The coin is available in various editions, with prices starting at £18.50.