Wireless Festival 2025 confirms new acts for Finsbury Park

Key points

Wireless Festival 2025 runs from 11–13 July in Finsbury Park, London

Drake to headline all three nights of the sold-out event

New acts include ODUMODUBLVCK, SahBabii, Darkoo and Uncle Waffles

Up to 150,000 attendees expected across the weekend

Final line-up revealed ahead of 20th anniversary festival

Further acts have been confirmed for the 2025 edition of Wireless Festival, as Finsbury Park prepares to host the three-day music event from Friday 11 July to Sunday 13 July. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the UK’s biggest urban music festival, which has evolved into a major platform for rap, R&B, afrobeats and grime.

The 2025 event made headlines after it was announced that Canadian rapper Drake would headline all three nights — a first for the festival — sparking record-breaking ticket sales. The festival sold out within minutes.

Who's performing this year?

The full line-up now includes a mix of global headliners and emerging talent. Previously announced artists include:

Burna Boy

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Summer Walker

Vybz Kartel

Boy Better Know

Popcaan

Leon Thomas

BigXThaPlug

Lancey Foux

Nemzzz

Spice

Masicka

Newly added names to the roster include Nigerian rapper ODUMODUBLVCK, Atlanta’s SahBabii, and UK-based artists Darkoo and Odeal. Saturday’s Old Spice Stage will be headlined by Fimiguerrero, while Uncle Waffles, a leading figure in the amapiano scene, will close the festival on Sunday.

Also joining the line-up are rising R&B artists SAILORR and Nippa, along with a wave of homegrown UK talent including Chy Cartier, kwn, Len, YT, and Skeete.

New experiences and installations

In addition to live performances, festival goers can engage with Pass the Aux, a music-sharing installation on site. The setup allows attendees to print Polaroid song recommendations, inspired by West African studio photography. The project is a collaboration between the V&A Museum and artist-in-residence Michael Akuagwu.

Festival background and impact

Wireless began in Hyde Park as a rock and pop festival, but since relocating to Finsbury Park in 2019, it has cemented its reputation as a leading celebration of hip-hop, afrobeats, and youth culture.

Despite ongoing opposition from local campaigners, Festival Republic signed a five-year deal with Haringey Council in 2023 to continue hosting Wireless at the site. The council has defended the partnership, noting that the event generates significant income for park maintenance.

Last weekend, the park hosted major rock gigs, and further electronic music events are scheduled in August featuring Honey Dijon, CamelPhat, and ANOTR.