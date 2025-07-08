UK ramps up drought response following driest spring since 1893

Key points
- Spring 2025 was England’s driest and warmest in over 130 years
- Reservoirs across England only 77% full, compared to 93% average
- Environment Agency increases monitoring and drought planning
- North-west England officially declared in drought
Water conservation measures stepped up ahead of summer
The UK government has increased efforts to manage water resources after confirming that England experienced its driest and warmest spring since 1893. The Environment Agency (EA) reported that reservoirs were on average only 77% full, significantly lower than the usual 93% for this time of year.
The announcement came after a National Drought Group meeting on Thursday, which reviewed the impact of continued dry weather on crops, canal navigation, and river flows. Poor grass growth and dry soil conditions were noted as threats to food production and livestock feed.
North-west enters drought as conditions persist
The EA confirmed that a drought has now been declared in north-west England, despite rainfall at the beginning of June. Other regions including Yorkshire, the East and West Midlands, and northeast England are also experiencing prolonged dry spells.
Helen Wakeham, EA director of water and chair of the drought group, said:
“It’s been the driest spring since 1893, and we need to be prepared for more summer droughts as our climate changes.”
She urged the public to use water responsibly, emphasising the importance of conservation throughout the summer.
Water firms outline conservation strategies
Water companies presented updated drought plans during the meeting, including accelerated leak repairs and improved customer communication. The Environment Agency said some may need to introduce further restrictions in the absence of substantial rainfall.
While no national measures are in place yet, local curbs are being prepared. A Yorkshire water hosepipe ban is among the restrictions under consideration if conditions worsen in the coming weeks.
The EA has begun conducting more compliance checks on high-usage industries and supporting farmers in managing their water needs.
Reuters