Neena Gupta joins Kareena Kapoor in calling out Prada over Kolhapuri chappals

Neena Gupta backs Kolhapuri chappals after Prada controversy

Veteran Indian actress Neena Gupta has weighed in on the ongoing conversation around Prada’s recent footwear collection after actress Kareena Kapoor earlier pointed out the brand’s use of a traditional Indian design without acknowledgement.

In a video shared on Instagram, Gupta showcased a pair of handmade Kolhapuri chappals gifted to her by the late actor Laxmikant Berde. Sharing the story behind the slippers, she said, “So, these Kolhapur slippers are in great demand these days. Once I did something with Laxmikant Berde—I don't remember what it was—so I asked him, can you get me these slippers from Kolhapur? He said yes. So he got them for me. This is the most beautiful slippers I have ever had. Most beautiful and handmade. I love them. Thank you, Laxmikant. You are not there anymore, but love you.”

Gupta concluded her post with a caption that read, “Real toh real hota hai..”, praising the authenticity and craftsmanship of traditional Indian footwear.

Kareena Kapoor earlier criticised Prada

Gupta’s post comes shortly after Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story where she posted a photo of her Kolhapuri chappals with the caption, “Sorry not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.” The comment was interpreted as a subtle response to Prada’s new sandal design, which many users online noted bore a strong resemblance to the traditional Indian style.

Prada presented the footwear at its Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Milan on 22 June. The design, referred to as ‘Toe Ring Sandals’, did not include any reference to its resemblance to the Indian Kolhapuri chappals, sparking debate over cultural appropriation and lack of credit to traditional artisans.

