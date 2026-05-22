'Emily in Paris' prepares for its final chapter as Netflix confirms end after season six

Highlights

Netflix has confirmed Emily in Paris will conclude with its sixth season

Filming for the final season has already begun in Greece

The new episodes will continue from season five’s cliffhanger ending

Paris and Monaco will also feature as filming locations

Emily Cooper’s long journey is approaching its final destination

Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris will end with its upcoming sixth season, bringing one of the platform’s most recognisable romantic comedy series to a close after six years.

The announcement was accompanied by a message from series creator Darren Star, who thanked viewers for joining the journey and said the show had become part of audiences’ lives, travel dreams and affection for Paris.

Lead star Lily Collins also shared a message confirming that the next season would mark the end of Emily Cooper's story, describing it as the final chapter in an unforgettable journey.

The final season picks up after unfinished business

The series follows Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive navigating work, relationships, friendships and fashion while living in Paris.

Netflix confirmed that filming for season six has already started in Greece, with additional scenes planned in Paris and Monaco. The streaming platform has not announced an official release date.

The upcoming episodes will continue from season five's ending, where Emily's complicated romantic storyline took another turn after Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, invited her on a Greek getaway.

Several familiar cast members are also set to return, including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery.

etflix confirmed that filming for season six has already started in Greece Getty Imges

From fashion moments to debate, the show leaves a larger footprint

Since its debut in 2020, Emily in Paris has become one of Netflix's most talked-about titles. The fifth season reportedly attracted 26.8 million global views within its first 11 days, cementing its place among the platform's popular international releases.

The series has generated fashion trends, inspired online discussion and developed a following that extended beyond the show itself. Darren Star was even recognised by Emmanuel Macron after the French president praised the programme for highlighting France on a global stage.

At the same time, the series regularly faced criticism for presenting a polished and idealised image of Paris, with some critics arguing that it portrayed a simplified version of the city.

Still, after six seasons of romance, fashion and dramatic turns, Emily Cooper's Paris story is preparing for its final goodbye.