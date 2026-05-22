Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala opens up on bullying, grief and life beyond the 'silver spoon' label

Highlights

Trishala Dutt reflected on losing her mother at the age of eight

She spoke about dealing with grief, anxiety and struggles during childhood

Trishala said assumptions around a "silver spoon" upbringing overlook her personal challenges

She is now a licensed marriage and family therapist and psychotherapist based in New York

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter looked beyond the "silver spoon" label

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt, has spoken candidly about the difficult experiences that shaped her childhood, opening up about grief, anxiety and the pressures that followed personal loss at an early age.

Appearing on a recent podcast, Trishala reflected on losing her mother Richa Sharma when she was eight and explained how the experience left a lasting impact.

Richa died in 1996 after battling a brain tumour. Trishala recalled that during her mother's treatment, Sanjay Dutt had been dividing his time between India and the United States while balancing his film career and family responsibilities.

Childhood struggles went far beyond public assumptions

Trishala shared that grief affected her deeply and led her to turn to food for comfort, something she said later contributed to weight struggles during her school years.

She also spoke about facing scrutiny and feeling that she did not match the public image many associated with being Sanjay Dutt’s daughter.

The discussion later shifted to assumptions surrounding celebrity children and privilege. Trishala said many people viewed her as someone born with everything already in place, but she challenged that perception.

She acknowledged that she grew up with certain advantages, while adding that her life also included emotional struggles and difficult periods that often remained unseen.

Personal experiences later shaped her professional path

Now based in New York, Trishala works as a licensed marriage and family therapist and psychotherapist.

She said her own experiences influenced that decision and inspired her to reassure others that struggling emotionally is not something people should feel pressured to hide.

Born in 1988 to Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, Trishala largely stayed away from public attention and was raised by her maternal grandparents in the United States following her mother's death.

Her reflections offered a more personal account behind a familiar surname, one shaped as much by loss and resilience as by privilege.