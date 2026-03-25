Stephen Colbert set to write new 'Lord of the Rings' film after 'The Late Show' exit

Highlights

Stephen Colbert to co-write new Lord of the Rings film titled The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past

Project backed by Peter Jackson and longtime collaborators Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh

Story draws from previously unadapted sections of Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring

From late-night host to Middle-earth

Stephen Colbert is moving from late-night television to Middle-earth, lining up a new writing project following his exit from The Late Show this May.

The comedian will co-write The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past, a new film set within Middle-earth. The announcement was made by Peter Jackson, who will produce the project after directing both the original Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

Colbert, a long-time admirer of J. R. R. Tolkien’s work, previously made a cameo appearance in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

A story drawn from overlooked chapters

The upcoming film is based on material from The Fellowship of the Ring that was not included in earlier screen adaptations. Set 14 years after Frodo’s departure, the story follows Sam, Merry and Pippin as they revisit the beginnings of their journey.

At the same time, Sam’s daughter Elanor uncovers a hidden secret linked to the early days of the War of the Ring, suggesting the conflict was closer to failure than previously understood.

Colbert developed the idea after revisiting early chapters of the novel, particularly sections that had been left out of Jackson’s films. He later shaped the concept into a story outline with his son, screenwriter Peter Colbert, before presenting it to the studio.

Collaboration with familiar names

The screenplay will be written by Colbert alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee. Jackson will produce with Boyens and Fran Walsh, continuing a long-standing creative partnership behind the franchise.

The project emerges at a time of change for Colbert, whose run on The Late Show began in 2015 and is due to conclude this year. The programme’s cancellation drew criticism in the US, with some commentators questioning the timing following his remarks about corporate decisions involving its parent company.

Colbert acknowledged the shift with humour, noting he would now have time to focus on the film, a point Jackson also referenced during their exchange.

Expanding Tolkien’s screen universe

The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past is one of two upcoming films set in Tolkien’s world. Another project, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis, is scheduled for release in December 2027 and will explore events between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring.

Together, the six existing Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films have grossed around £4.4 billion worldwide, underlining the enduring appeal of the franchise as it returns to the big screen with new stories.