Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Prakash Raj set to portray devout Maha Shiv Bhakt in Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi'

Prakash Raj clarifies rumours about exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Prakash Raj Varanasi

Prakash Raj is also involved in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 17, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Veteran actor Prakash Raj confirmed for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi.
  • Plays a “Maha Shiv Bhakt”; reports suggest he may portray the lead character’s father.
  • Varanasi also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, set for worldwide release on 7 April 2027.
  • Prakash Raj clarifies rumours about exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

First collaboration with Rajamouli

Prakash Raj confirmed his involvement in Varanasi during a recent event. “I am working in Rajamouli’s Varanasi. I play a Maha Shiva Bhakt in the film,” he said, in a video shared on SSMB Empire on X. While there are reports he could play the father of Mahesh Babu’s character, nothing has been officially confirmed.

This marks Prakash Raj’s first project with SS Rajamouli, although he has worked with Mahesh Babu before, notably in films including Okkadu.

Star-studded cast and production plans

The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The team is aiming to wrap filming over the next four to five months, followed by nearly a year of post-production, ahead of its worldwide release in April 2027.

Clearing the air on 'Spirit'

Prakash Raj is also involved in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas. Recent rumours suggested he had walked out due to creative differences. Raj dismissed these claims, posting on social media: “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers… On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes… and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life #justaskin.”

ss rajamoulimahesh babuvaranasiprakash raj

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us