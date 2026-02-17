Prakash Raj set to portray devout Maha Shiv Bhakt in Rajamouli’s 'Varanasi'

Highlights:

Veteran actor Prakash Raj confirmed for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Varanasi.

Plays a “Maha Shiv Bhakt”; reports suggest he may portray the lead character’s father.

Varanasi also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, set for worldwide release on 7 April 2027.

Prakash Raj clarifies rumours about exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

First collaboration with Rajamouli

Prakash Raj confirmed his involvement in Varanasi during a recent event. “I am working in Rajamouli’s Varanasi. I play a Maha Shiva Bhakt in the film,” he said, in a video shared on SSMB Empire on X. While there are reports he could play the father of Mahesh Babu’s character, nothing has been officially confirmed.

This marks Prakash Raj’s first project with SS Rajamouli, although he has worked with Mahesh Babu before, notably in films including Okkadu.

Star-studded cast and production plans

The film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The team is aiming to wrap filming over the next four to five months, followed by nearly a year of post-production, ahead of its worldwide release in April 2027.

Clearing the air on 'Spirit'

Prakash Raj is also involved in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas. Recent rumours suggested he had walked out due to creative differences. Raj dismissed these claims, posting on social media: “To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers… On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes… and you WhatsApp factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life #justaskin.”