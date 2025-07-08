Superman early reactions praise James Gunn’s reboot as “a terrific start”

Key points

First reactions to Superman (2025) praise its action, humour and emotional tone



Directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Superman



Premiered in Los Angeles ahead of 11 July theatrical release



Fans and critics call it a strong launch for the new DC Studios era



Superman early reviews call it “exciting” and “hopeful”

Following its premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, the first social media reactions to Superman have begun to emerge — and they are largely positive. Though full reviews will be published closer to the 11 July release date, critics, journalists and early viewers have shared their first impressions online.

What fans and critics are saying

“A terrific start for the new DC Studios,” – Erik Davis, Fandango

Film journalist Erik Davis praised Superman as a promising launchpad for DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“Loaded with exhilarating action set pieces and well-placed humour and levity,” – Perri Nemiroff, Collider

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff highlighted the film’s balance of action and character-driven storytelling.

“Superman delivers on heart, humour and heroism. David Corenswet is perfectly cast,” – @TheNerdyCritic on X

A fan reaction emphasised the emotional tone of the film, calling it a “Superman story we’ve been waiting for”.

“Hopeful, fun, and visually impressive — Superman is back!” – @FilmFanCentral

Another viewer on social media described the reboot as a return to form for the character and the franchise.









Meet the new Superman cast

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The cast also includes:

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor



as Lex Luthor Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen



as Jimmy Olsen Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl



as Hawkgirl Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner



as Guy Gardner Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho



as Metamorpho Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific



as Mister Terrific Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard



James Gunn’s first film under new DC Studios

Directed by James Gunn, this film marks the first cinematic release under the new unified DC Universe banner, co-led by Gunn and Peter Safran since their appointment in October 2022.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said:

“People are looking for heroes right now... Superman is that.”

Safran added earlier this year that Superman is intended to bring clarity and cohesion to the DC brand, following years of fragmented storytelling by different creative teams.





What’s next for DC Studios?

Superman launches the new DC Universe (DCU), with upcoming projects including:

Lanterns , an HBO Max series focused on Green Lantern



, an HBO Max series focused on Green Lantern Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, set to release in 2026

















Superman releases in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.