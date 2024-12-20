Superman Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet's performance looks promising as Man Of Steel

It was a great day for DC fans out there as the teaser trailer for Superman was released on December 19. The superhero film, directed by James Gunn, will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

The teaser of the third reboot of the franchise offers the audience a proper glimpse into Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent, who is a reporter for a newspaper the Daily Planet.

The teaser trailer surprised the audience even more as it not only gave a sneak-peek into Superman’s marvellous journey, but also introduces other members of the DC universe: Clark’s dog Krypto the Superdog, Metamorpho, Engineer and Mister Terrific, Lex Luthor, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl. Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, is also introduced and we get a glimpse of her romance with Clark.

The 2.19-second teaser shows an injured Superman in the snow and blood spitting out of his mouth. He whistles out to his dog Krypto and says, “Take me home”, followed by a montage of his life from Smallville to him becoming the saviour of the world.



Watch Superman teaser trailer here.