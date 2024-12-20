Superman Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet's performance looks promising as Man Of Steel
Superman is expected to hit the screens on July 11, 2025
Everything about women having to don submissive and obedient roles in life may be old news, but it continues to be a sad reality. Contextualising the plight of women, Demi Moore and Amy Adams, in a one-on-one interview, discussed how women are often obliged to hide their rage due to societal pressure.
Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, have similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.
In response, Moore is seen saying, “For women in general, there’s an unsaid societal pressure that they can not express their anger. Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, 'Oh, that’s not attractive.”
Besides working on similar subjects in the film industry, both the actors have something else in common: Motherhood. Adams who has a 14-year-old daughter with her husband Darren, stated that she is careful not to use gender-specific terms around her. "I’ve had to really work on being like, 'Oh my gosh, you’re such a good… ' No, don’t say it. Say, ‘'You’re a good person, and I’m really proud of you.' Instead of saying ‘you’re a good girl,’” she ponders.
Demi Moore, who is mother to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 with ex-husband Bruce Willis, agreed. Adams, meanwhile, shared that she was “paralysed” by some circumstances in her life and was inspired by Moore, thinking that’s what it’s like to be a woman.
The Substance is streaming on Mubi. Nightbitch will be available on Hotstar on December 27
In an incredible show of strength, Pushpa 2 posted Rs 301 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. Compared to the staggering first-week collection of Rs 600 crore, the 51% drop in the second week is as robust as it is. And it’s nothing short of magical. And guess the magic number. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs 1110 crore.
Pushpa 2 is no more a mere favourite to beat Baahubali 2, but is now pacing toward making a record. The collection today in its third week will put it in stone.
The movie, directed by Sukumar, is on a dream run in Hindi and has already become an all-time blockbuster in the elite list of legendary films, including Sholay, DDLJ, HAHK, Gadar, and, not to mention, Baahubali 2. The film has already made it the highest-grosser in several circuits, including Odisha, Gujarat, CP Berar, and CI.
Amid narratives that the film isn’t performing well in the Telugu states, the film’s box office collection has proven that the rumour is a complete hogwash. It is already the fourth-highest grosser in the twin states and is set to achieve the third position soon surpassing Kalki 2898 AD. Within a few days, it will overtake Baahubali 2 as well, trailing only RRR. In retrospect, the narrative of underperformance only comes from the old-school ways of analysing film performance solely based on distributor recovery.
Netflix will soon feature a prison drama series Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. It will also present the debut performance of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late movie legend Shashi Kapoor.
The series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, written by a former superintendent at Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Motwane, who earlier worked on series Sacred Games for Netflix, has co-created Black Warrant with Satyanshu Singh, who also serves as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair.
Black Warrant will be the first Hindi series of 2025 for Netflix. The high-stakes series will explore the lives of notorious offenders in Asia’s largest prison through the eyes of a rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta (Zahan Kapoor). Netflix India, in one of their social media posts, wrote, “India ki sabse Khaufnaak jail mein ek naya jailer aaya hai. Based on certain real events. Watch Black Warrant, out 10 January, only on Netflix. #BlackWarrantOnNetflix.
Motwane, the creator and showrunner alongside Satyanshu Singh, will look at the stark realities of prison life, both for the police officers and the prisoners serving time. He and Singh are co-directors of the series along with Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta in the star cast as well.
The 2023 blockbuster Jawan made huge waves as Shah Rukh Khan made his first collaboration with Atlee. In the movie, SRK was seen in a double role – Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director of the movie Atlee says he never thought the former would become the ‘mass character’. In an interview, he admitted that he even had a ‘bet’ going on with King Khan as to who would be hailed as the mass character.
He was speaking at a promotional event hosted for team Baby John. Atlee candidly talked about his directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee shared, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.' He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”
Atlee further explained his definition of mass: “See, mass is a mother feeling. It’s not alien. When you cry for a girl, you cry for an emotion, when you tear for a baby, that is mass. When you get angry for the right reason, that is mass. When you stand for society, that is mass.
”Whatever people call mass isn’t mass, he said, adding that, “That is why I think in all my films, the elements seem to be working, and the films are blockbusters."
Director Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, a movie set in rural north India, has been shortlisted for Oscar 2025 in the International Feature Film category from the UK. Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of a widow who inherits the job of her husband as a cop in the film, says, “I feel really happy, proud, and encouraged by this selection. It’s a moment of celebration for (director) Sandhya Suri (and) for all of us.”
The movie is an international co-production of the UK, India, France and Germany. Though Santosh is the UK’s official entry to the Oscars, Goswami feels India deserves to be proud of it regardless.
"I don't believe in the segregation of this is mine and that is yours. There is a huge Indian team involved. India has every reason to be proud of it as well. I don't think it is a country-specific thing. It's more thematic. It's about storytelling and diversity. It doesn't matter where the film comes from, the story is still rooted in India," Shahana says.
In the next step, Santosh will compete against 14 other films to get nominated for the 97th Oscars. Goswami, 38, is optimistic about winning and says, “I will be very happy if it plays out that way, and if it doesn’t, then it’s okay. But I do have a gut feeling about the film going through the nominations.”