Superman Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet's performance looks promising as Man Of Steel

Superman is expected to hit the screens on July 11, 2025


David-Corenswet-in-Superman-movie-2025

A scene from the teaser trailer of Superman

Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 20, 2024
It was a great day for DC fans out there as the teaser trailer for Superman was released on December 19. The superhero film, directed by James Gunn, will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

The teaser of the third reboot of the franchise offers the audience a proper glimpse into Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent, who is a reporter for a newspaper the Daily Planet.

The teaser trailer surprised the audience even more as it not only gave a sneak-peek into Superman’s marvellous journey, but also introduces other members of the DC universe: Clark’s dog Krypto the Superdog, Metamorpho, Engineer and Mister Terrific, Lex Luthor, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl. Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, is also introduced and we get a glimpse of her romance with Clark.

The 2.19-second teaser shows an injured Superman in the snow and blood spitting out of his mouth. He whistles out to his dog Krypto and says, “Take me home”, followed by a montage of his life from Smallville to him becoming the saviour of the world.

Watch Superman teaser trailer here.

Demi-Moore-and-Amy-Adams-interview-hollywood

Amy Adams and Demi Moore from the interview

Demi Moore and Amy Adams discuss societal pressure on women to repress anger

Everything about women having to don submissive and obedient roles in life may be old news, but it continues to be a sad reality. Contextualising the plight of women, Demi Moore and Amy Adams, in a one-on-one interview, discussed how women are often obliged to hide their rage due to societal pressure.

Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, have similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.

Pushpa-tops-box-office-collection-india

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film sees 1100cr Box Office Collection in India in 2 weeks

In an incredible show of strength, Pushpa 2 posted Rs 301 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. Compared to the staggering first-week collection of Rs 600 crore, the 51% drop in the second week is as robust as it is. And it’s nothing short of magical. And guess the magic number. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs 1110 crore.

Pushpa 2 is no more a mere favourite to beat Baahubali 2, but is now pacing toward making a record. The collection today in its third week will put it in stone.

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' series to debut on Netflix in January 2025

Netflix will soon feature a prison drama series Black Warrant directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The Hindi series also features actors Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. It will also present the debut performance of Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of late movie legend Shashi Kapoor.

The series is inspired by true events and is a dramatised adaptation of Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, written by a former superintendent at Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury. Motwane, who earlier worked on series Sacred Games for Netflix, has co-created Black Warrant with Satyanshu Singh, who also serves as a co-director alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay, and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Atlee-reveals-his-bet-with-SRK
Shah Rukh Khan to commence work on Atlee’s film later this month
Atlee recalls the bet he had with Shah Rukh Khan about 'mass character' in Jawan

The 2023 blockbuster Jawan made huge waves as Shah Rukh Khan made his first collaboration with Atlee. In the movie, SRK was seen in a double role – Vikram Rathore and Azad. Director of the movie Atlee says he never thought the former would become the ‘mass character’. In an interview, he admitted that he even had a ‘bet’ going on with King Khan as to who would be hailed as the mass character.

He was speaking at a promotional event hosted for team Baby John. Atlee candidly talked about his directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee shared, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.' He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

Santosh-shortlisted-for-Oscar-2025
A still from Santosh
A still from Santosh

India has every reason to be proud: Shahana Goswami on Santosh’s Oscar entry

Director Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, a movie set in rural north India, has been shortlisted for Oscar 2025 in the International Feature Film category from the UK. Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of a widow who inherits the job of her husband as a cop in the film, says, “I feel really happy, proud, and encouraged by this selection. It’s a moment of celebration for (director) Sandhya Suri (and) for all of us.”

The movie is an international co-production of the UK, India, France and Germany. Though Santosh is the UK’s official entry to the Oscars, Goswami feels India deserves to be proud of it regardless.

