Lois Lane confronts Superman as Lex Luthor invades the Fortress in the new trailer for James Gunn’s 'Superman'

James Gunn’s Superman is shaping up to be more than just another cape-and-costume affair. The latest trailer doesn’t just show off epic battles or a parade of DC heroes; instead, it throws us straight into a tense one-on-one between the Man of Steel and the woman who refuses to let him off the hook.

In this new version, Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, is already known to Lois Lane as Superman. There’s no awkward glasses game here, just straight talk! And Lois isn’t starstruck. She’s sharp, sceptical, and not afraid to press him on the ethics of playing global policeman. Her questions about his involvement in a foreign conflict cut through the usual superhero fanfare. Was he saving lives, or stepping over a line?

- YouTube youtu.be





Superman insists he was acting on his own, not as an agent of any government. But Lois reminds him that intent doesn’t erase consequences. That tension between good intentions and real-world impact seems to be at the heart of Gunn’s take on the iconic character. It’s not about whether Superman can save the world; it’s about whether he should do it on his own terms.

The trailer also introduces Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, who sees Superman not as a saviour, but as an alien outsider dominating a global narrative. “He’s not a man. He’s an it,” Luthor declares, breaking into the Fortress of Solitude with the mysterious Engineer. This isn’t a villain twirling his moustache; it’s someone deeply uncomfortable with Superman’s place in the world.





The film skips past origin stories and dives right into an established world, complete with supporting heroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and Metamorpho, though the latter may be in chains rather than on the team.

We still get a glimpse of Superman’s Kansas roots, with Ma and Pa Kent reminding him that being a hero isn’t just about strength but about character.





Superman, directed and written by James Gunn, flies into cinemas on 11 July in the U.S., with international releases beginning on 9 July. Expect a film that raises questions as much as it throws punches.