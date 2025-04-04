James Gunn’s 'Superman' trailer divides DC fans: Krypto, robot medics & comedy spark backlash

We have a latest glimpse into Superman, directed by James Gunn, and this isn’t your typical cape-flapping hero moment. Instead of flying in to save the day, we see a battered Superman lying helplessly on the ground, calling out for help and not from a fellow superhero, but from his dog, Krypto. It’s an unusual start, and it sets the tone for what’s clearly a very different take on the man of steel.
Revealed during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation and now available online, the extended trailer leans into a quirky, even offbeat tone. Superman, played by David Corenswet, is in rough shape and unable to move. As Krypto loyally drags him back to the Fortress of Solitude, things take an unexpected turn. Instead of crystal tech and solemn silence, Superman is greeted by a squad of cape-wearing robot medics who spring into action to patch him up. One scene even shows them harnessing sunlight to heal his wounds, a visual nod to Superman’s solar-powered strength.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
But this isn’t just about healing or robots. The trailer also offers a look at the supporting cast, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and appearances by characters like Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and Guy Gardner. It’s a busy world Gunn is building, maybe more ensemble-driven and colourful than what we’ve seen from recent DC films.
Fans are not on the same page about this new approach, though. Longtime DC followers, especially those loyal to Zack Snyder’s darker tone, were quick to voice their disappointment. Some criticised the “comedic” elements, especially the focus on Krypto and the robots, calling it cheap or out of place. One user bluntly declared, “How low will this slop go?”
James Gunn introduces a surprising new element to the Fortress of Solitude: cape-wearing AI doctorsDC
But others welcomed the change. Some viewers found the humour refreshing after years of brooding portrayals. A few even argued that Gunn’s style which influenced much of the humour seen in Marvel films brings heart and fun without losing substance. They pointed out that while the tone may be lighter, it doesn’t necessarily mean it lacks depth.
In a dramatic opening scene, a wounded Superman depends on his loyal dog, KryptoDC
As the 11 July release date nears, one thing’s clear: this Superman is not trying to be like the rest. Whether that’s a risk worth taking depends on how audiences respond once they see the full story unfold.