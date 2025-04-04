Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

James Gunn’s 'Superman' trailer divides DC fans: Krypto, robot medics & comedy spark backlash

Extended footage from CinemaCon reveals a lighter, ensemble-driven Superman world, leaving fans split over its tone and direction.

James Gunn

David Corenswet’s Superman lies injured as Krypto drags him to safety in a bold twist on the classic hero introduction

DC
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

We have a latest glimpse into Superman, directed by James Gunn, and this isn’t your typical cape-flapping hero moment. Instead of flying in to save the day, we see a battered Superman lying helplessly on the ground, calling out for help and not from a fellow superhero, but from his dog, Krypto. It’s an unusual start, and it sets the tone for what’s clearly a very different take on the man of steel.

Revealed during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation and now available online, the extended trailer leans into a quirky, even offbeat tone. Superman, played by David Corenswet, is in rough shape and unable to move. As Krypto loyally drags him back to the Fortress of Solitude, things take an unexpected turn. Instead of crystal tech and solemn silence, Superman is greeted by a squad of cape-wearing robot medics who spring into action to patch him up. One scene even shows them harnessing sunlight to heal his wounds, a visual nod to Superman’s solar-powered strength.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


But this isn’t just about healing or robots. The trailer also offers a look at the supporting cast, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and appearances by characters like Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mister Terrific, and Guy Gardner. It’s a busy world Gunn is building, maybe more ensemble-driven and colourful than what we’ve seen from recent DC films.

Fans are not on the same page about this new approach, though. Longtime DC followers, especially those loyal to Zack Snyder’s darker tone, were quick to voice their disappointment. Some criticised the “comedic” elements, especially the focus on Krypto and the robots, calling it cheap or out of place. One user bluntly declared, “How low will this slop go?”

James Gunn introduces a surprising new element to the Fortress of Solitude: cape-wearing AI doctorsDC


But others welcomed the change. Some viewers found the humour refreshing after years of brooding portrayals. A few even argued that Gunn’s style which influenced much of the humour seen in Marvel films brings heart and fun without losing substance. They pointed out that while the tone may be lighter, it doesn’t necessarily mean it lacks depth.

supermanIn a dramatic opening scene, a wounded Superman depends on his loyal dog, KryptoDC


As the 11 July release date nears, one thing’s clear: this Superman is not trying to be like the rest. Whether that’s a risk worth taking depends on how audiences respond once they see the full story unfold.

cinemacondavid corenswetdc followersjames gunnkryptomarvel filmsmetamorphonicholas houltrachel brosnahanwarner broszack snydersuperman

Related News

Deepika Padukone Calls Out Oscars, But What About India’s Film Selection Woes?
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone slams Oscars but overlooks flaws in India’s film selection process

Rami Malek
Entertainment

Rami Malek says filming 'The Amateur' in London made him paranoid about surveillance: “I’m being watched all the time”

Modi-Yunus
Featured

Modi meets Bangladesh's Yunus for first talks since Hasina's exit

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Entertainment

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reveal ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer at CinemaCon with “Our wizard lies” twist

More For You

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new 007? Pierce Brosnan backs him as a ‘great’ James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson earned early praise from Brosnan after their work together in The Greatest

Getty Images

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new 007? Pierce Brosnan backs him as a ‘great’ James Bond

Pierce Brosnan isn’t one for loud endorsements, but when it comes to Aaron Taylor-Johnson stepping into the shoes of James Bond, he’s quietly confident. The former 007,known for his sharp suits and steady hand in four Bond films between 1995 and 2002, believes Taylor-Johnson could handle the legacy.

“He’d be great,” Brosnan said reflecting on a time they worked together over a decade ago. The film was The Greatest, a family drama where Taylor-Johnson starred alongside Brosnan, Susan Sarandon, and Carey Mulligan. Even back then, the young actor stood out to him. “He walked onto that set and brought this intense energy with him,” Brosnan recalled. “He owned the space.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Manoj Kumar passes away at 87, marking the end of Bollywood’s golden patriotic era

Bollywood bids farewell to its ‘Bharat Kumar’ — a cinematic icon who defined an era

Instagram/1000thingsinludhiana

Manoj Kumar passes away at 87, marking the end of Bollywood’s golden patriotic era

Manoj Kumar, an icon, a key figure in Hindi cinema’s golden era and a face that came to represent India’s patriotic spirit on screen, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. He had been unwell for several years and breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar's childhood was shaped by the partition and displacement. His family's move to Delhi eventually led him to Mumbai, where his fascination for cinema began. Watching Dilip Kumar in Shabnam set the course for his life as an actor. He adopted the screen name “Manoj” in homage to that role.

Keep ReadingShow less
Varada Sethu’s sci-fi rise from 'Andor' to 'Doctor Who'

Varada Sethu

Getty Images

Varada Sethu’s sci-fi rise from 'Andor' to 'Doctor Who'

IN THE vast world of science fiction, few actors are lucky enough to play major roles in two globally adored franchises – but Varada Sethu is doing just that.

The rising British Asian star is set to shine in April, with lead roles in the new seasons of the iconic series Doctor Who and the critically acclaimed Star Wars spinoff Andor. With strong momentum behind her, the versatile actress has firmly established herself as one to watch in the coming months.

Keep ReadingShow less
SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli: The visionary filmmaker redefines storytelling with his latest ambitious project

Getty Images

SS Rajamouli slams two-part format of Indian movies, to chart a different path with SSMB29

SS Rajamouli has decided to take a new approach to storytelling with his upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema, the director has opted to move away from the two-part format that he popularised with Baahubali. Instead, he is crafting a single, expansive narrative for this ambitious project, which is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2027.

The decision to keep the story within one film was made early in the project’s development. A source close to the production revealed that Rajamouli believes the two-part format has been overused by filmmakers as a way to maximise profits rather than serve the story. With this film, he aims to break that trend by presenting a complete and compelling narrative in a single instalment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon promises ‘fresh’ take on James Bond while honouring legacy

The next era of 'James Bond'

Getty

Amazon promises ‘fresh’ take on James Bond while honouring legacy

The future of James Bond is taking shape under new ownership, with Amazon MGM pledging a "fresh" yet respectful approach to the iconic spy franchise. As speculation mounts over who will step into the role of James Bond, the studio has reassured fans that it remains committed to upholding Bond’s rich legacy while steering the franchise in a new direction.

A landmark acquisition

The James Bond films, long controlled by the fiercely protective Broccoli family, saw a major shift earlier this year when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson agreed to relinquish creative control. Amazon MGM’s reported $1 billion (£760 million) acquisition of the rights surprised many within the industry, raising questions about the franchise’s future under new leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc