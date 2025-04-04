James Gunn’s 'Superman' trailer divides DC fans: Krypto, robot medics & comedy spark backlash

Her journey so far has been anything but ordinary. Born in India and raised in Newcastle from a young age, Sethu originally studied veterinary medicine and physiology before taking a leap into acting. Since then, she has not looked back, earning credits in shows such as Hard Sun, Strike Back, Annika and Jurassic World: Dominion .

Reflecting on her acting path, she said: “Overwhelmingly, I feel thankful. I’m so grateful for all of the growth – both professionally and personally. It has come with its ups and downs, but I’ve had a lot of luck on my side, and every challenge has taught me something valuable.”

With Doctor Who and Andor both premiering this April, Sethu admits to feeling nervous, but also deeply proud. “We all worked so hard and poured so much love into it. It’s hard to be so vulnerable, but it’s time to let it out into the world.”

Asked why audiences should tune into both shows, she responded with warmth and certainty. “Both shows collectively have something for everyone. Whatever your taste is, you’ll find what you need.”

Despite her growing profile in science fiction, Sethu’s interests as both an actress and a viewer are broad. “I just love good writing, whatever the genre. It could be a romcom or a serious drama, or I love a good action or thriller. You want to trust the storyteller. I want to feel like I can surrender to the journey and get lost in that world because it’s written and executed so well.”

She is set to become one of this year’s breakout stars, and audiences will soon be discovering much more about the versatile performer. When asked to share a lesser known fact about herself, she said: “When I was a teenager, I was really into rock music, and I briefly (and very poorly) taught myself to play the guitar. I actually still have it – it watches me sadly as every year I tell it, I’ll play again.”

Her breakthrough on the global stage came with Andor, which catapulted her towards international stardom. Thrilled to be part of the series, she explained: “For want of a better phrase: it was like a dream come true. I’m a big Star Wars fan and had often fantasised about getting an opportunity to be in that universe. It lived up to and be - yond my expectations. I’m so proud to be a part of some - thing that feels so bold, relevant and intelligently crafted.”

The prequel hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story earned critical acclaim for its mature storytelling, detailed worldbuilding and powerful lead performances. Her role in Andor has allowed Sethu to delve into a rare depth of storytelling – with intricately crafted scenes and nuanced conversations. She praised the show’s writing and revealed that the story will move into higher gear in the eagerly awaited second season, premiering on Disney Plus this month. “

Varada Sethu

There will be more layers unfolding, more complexity – the first season was all about laying down the groundwork for the rebellion. Now we’re watching it really take off.” While Andor fulfilled a long-held childhood dream, Doctor Who marks another defining moment in her career. After appearing previously in a guest role, she has now joined the long running British sci-fi institution as Belinda Chandra – a new companion to the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. Entering such a legendary franchise comes with its pressures, but Sethu welcomed the challenge.

“I feel so privileged. It’s such an honour to be trusted with the legacy of something as beloved and iconic as Doctor Who; it really means so much to me.”

Her casting has already generated a buzz – especially since she previously played a different character in the Doctor Who universe. This time, she returns with a new presence and energy. “Belinda is brave, smart, selfless and very much her own woman. She’s not afraid to stand up to the Doctor and has no interest initially in joining him on his adventures – her main agenda is to get back home to her own life.”

Despite the prestige of being cast in such an established show, Sethu admits that stepping into the role was intense. “Belinda feels closest to who I am as a person. I didn’t have much time to prep with character building before filming started, so I had to wing it for most of episode one. I was thrown right into the deep end myself, and all of the moments where Belinda is looking and feeling confused or terrified are genuine!”

The upcoming season of Doctor Who, set to premiere in April, is highly anticipated, as it marks Gatwa’s first full season in the role. Sethu offered a glimpse of what audiences can expect.

Sethu in 'Doctor Who'

“All of the best parts of classic Doctor Who – plenty of scary monsters and bad guys, exciting new friends, far-off planets, crisscrossing timelines, and so much more.”

Gatwa’s portrayal of the Doctor is one of the most distinctive in the show’s long history, and Sethu is full of admiration for her co-star. She described him as an absolute joy to work with. “I cackled every single day I got to work with him. What a privilege to be working alongside such a talented and beautiful human, inside and out.”

Their on-screen pairing is expected to inject fresh energy into the series, reinforcing the show’s legacy of reinvention and longevity. Asked whether she feels the weight of joining such a longstanding franchise, Sethu said:

“There’s certainly a pressure that comes with something that has such a devoted fanbase – you want to do right by them.

You want so desperately to make them proud. I tried my best to keep that feeling separate from my day to day though. Ultimately, it’ll be the work that suffers – there’s no room for play or creativity if you’re consumed by how it’ll all be received.”

Sethu in 'Andor'

That connection to music came through again when Sethu revealed what she would love to master. “I would love to be able to sing. Music is such a beautiful way of connecting, and to be able to do that with your voice is so special.”

Speaking about what inspires her, she said: “It’s such a cliché, but art. Of all kinds – books, poetry, music, paintings, sculptures, dance, it goes on. I love witnessing how uniquely every individual documents their own journey, exploring all the various different means to be human. I think as an actor, it all adds to our tools in bringing a richness to our work.”

As for dream roles, Sethu feels she may already be living them. “Honestly, I feel my dreams have come true through Andor and Doctor Who. I’ve always wanted a lead role. I wanted to do comedy, adventure, drama, action and sci-fi. I’ll have to re-evaluate now – it’s back to the drawing board again to think, what next?”

With her talent, charisma and an impressive slate of high-profile roles, Varada Sethu is clearly a name to watch.

As she prepares to captivate audiences in Doctor Who and Andor, her star continues to rise – showing she is more than ready for the global spotlight. And with both series set to push boundaries in storytelling and representation, her journey is only just beginning.