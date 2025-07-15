Lokesh Kanagaraj admits writing flaws after Sanjay Dutt says he was underused in 'Leo'

Highlights:

Sanjay Dutt recently said he was “angry” at Lokesh Kanagaraj for underusing him in Leo.

Lokesh admitted he “probably made a mistake” and acknowledged flaws in his writing.

The director revealed Sanjay called him after the clip went viral and clarified it was a light-hearted comment.

Lokesh promised to give Sanjay “one of his best roles” in a future collaboration.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed Sanjay Dutt’s recent statement about being underused in Leo, admitting he might have made a mistake while writing the veteran actor’s character. Dutt, who played the antagonist Antony Das in the Vijay-led film, had said during a promotional event that he felt the director “wasted” his talent by not giving him a stronger role.

The Leo clip, shared widely on social media, sparked discussions around casting big stars in brief parts. Lokesh has now responded with humility, acknowledging the criticism and calling it part of his learning curve as a filmmaker.

Lokesh Kanagaraj reacts to Sanjay Dutt’s Leo remark admits writing flaws in the film X/Lokesh Kanagaraj





Sanjay Dutt’s ‘wasted’ comment was taken out of context, says Lokesh

In a recent interview, Lokesh said Dutt personally called him after the comment gained traction online. “He told me, ‘I made the comment very funnily, but people just cut it and shared it. It looks awkward, and I didn’t mean it like that, Loki." I said, ‘No problem, sir.’

Despite the light-hearted intent behind the remark, Lokesh didn’t shy away from taking accountability.

Lokesh Kanagaraj says he’s still learning

The director admitted that Dutt’s character may not have been fully fleshed out, explaining, “Probably, I would’ve done better. I’m not a genius or the greatest filmmaker in the world who always gets it right. I’ve made many mistakes in my films. It’s a process of learning.”

He went on to suggest that he wants to work with Dutt again, this time with a more substantial role: “I’ll probably do one of the best roles with Sanjay Dutt, sir.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj responds to Sanjay Dutt’s criticism over Leo role with honest admission Instagram/ lokesh.kanagaraj





Dutt says he enjoyed working with Vijay, but wanted a bigger role

At the press meet for his upcoming Kannada film KD – The Devil, where he appeared with Shilpa Shetty and Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt spoke about his experience on Leo. “I loved working with Thalapathy Vijay,” he said, “but I’m angry at Lokesh because he didn’t give me a big role. He wasted me.”

Dutt also praised southern cinema legends, saying, “I look up to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. I’ve worked with Rajini sir multiple times; he’s one of the most humble people I’ve met.” He also called Ajith Kumar a close friend.

In Leo, Dutt’s character Antony Das was positioned as the father of Vijay’s protagonist. Despite being pitched as a key antagonist, many viewers felt his appearance was limited and lacked impact.

Lokesh’s next film Coolie set for box office clash with War 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj is now focused on his upcoming action film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Reba Monica John. A cameo by Aamir Khan and music by Anirudh Ravichander are also part of the film’s appeal.





Coolie is slated for release on 14 August 2025, where it will go head-to-head with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Whether Lokesh redeems himself with a meatier role for Sanjay Dutt in the future remains to be seen, but for now, the filmmaker’s honest admission and promise of a better collaboration has struck a chord with fans.