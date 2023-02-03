Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next titled Leo; first teaser out

The film is expected to hit theatres around Diwali 2023.

Vijay in his next Leo (Photo credit: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait, the makers of Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film revealed the official title of the project through a promo video released on Friday.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is attached to helm the forthcoming film that has been titled Leo. It was tentatively named Thalapathy 67.

The director took to Twitter to announce the title and shared the promo. The two-minute promo video of Leo shows Vijay working at a chocolate manufacturing unit. He is simultaneously forging a sword from scratch, only to dip the sword in the chocolate while waiting for an entourage of villains. As he wields the sword, the title Leo appears on the screen. Vijay says ‘bloody sweet’ as the video ends.

However, the video does not reveal much about whether the film is a part of Lokesh’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Leo has become one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially due to the news of it being a part of Lokesh’s ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU.

In addition to Vijay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Trisha Krishnan, and Priya Anand among others.

Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in the film. She is sharing the screen with the superstar after a long gap of 14 years.

The film marks Lokesh’s second collaboration with Vijay after Master, which turned out to be one of Tamil cinema’s biggest theatrical blockbusters post-pandemic.

Bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is currently in production. The team is currently filming in Kashmir.

A promo video featuring the cast and crew boarding the flight to Kashmir was also released today.

The film is expected to hit theatres around Diwali 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.