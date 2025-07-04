Liam Gallagher apologises for racial slur after backlash as Oasis reunion tour kicks off

Quick highlights:
- Liam Gallagher issued an apology after using a racial slur in a now-deleted social media post.
- The offensive post appeared just days before Oasis kicked off their reunion tour in Cardiff.
- Fans criticised the singer on X, prompting him to clarify it was unintentional.
- Oasis will perform over 40 shows globally, starting 5 July in Wales.
Liam Gallagher has apologised for using a racial slur in a post on X, as Oasis reunites for their first tour in 15 years. The singer shared a one-word reply on Monday that included a derogatory term aimed at East Asian people. Though he quickly deleted it, screenshots circulated online, sparking widespread criticism.
In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Gallagher wrote: “Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. Peace and love LG x.”
Liam Gallagher accepts Oasis' award for 'Best Album of 30 Years' Getty Images
Racial slur prompts public response ahead of tour
The post, now deleted, triggered a wave of reactions from fans, some calling the language racist. One user replied, “Liam you can’t say that,” to which Gallagher initially responded, “Why.” After further backlash, another fan warned he could get “cancelled,” prompting Gallagher to retort, “Whatever.” These responses only heightened the controversy before his eventual apology.
The term used by Gallagher has long been condemned for mocking East Asian accents and was especially criticised during the pandemic when anti-Asian hate incidents increased globally.
Oasis set for comeback after 15-year hiatus
The controversy comes at a pivotal moment for Gallagher. Oasis, the Britpop band he co-founded with his brother Noel, is preparing for a major reunion tour kicking off Friday, 5 July, in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will include over 40 concerts across the UK, Ireland, the US, Canada, and Mexico, running through November.
The band split in 2009 after years of personal tensions, but recent announcements, including an upcoming concert film directed by Steven Knight, have fuelled excitement around their long-awaited return.
Liam Gallagher plays to a sell out crowd at the Universal AmphitheatreGetty Images
Fans react with mixed emotions
While some fans expressed disappointment over the singer’s comments, others welcomed his apology and are focused on the upcoming shows. Gallagher has been active on social media in recent weeks, hyping the tour and interacting with fans, including praising a prankster who trolled Green Day with a cheeky rendition of Wonderwall.
Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together in Cardiff for the first time since 2009 Instagram/oasis
As Oasis returns to the stage, the incident may linger, but it remains to be seen whether it will cast a shadow over one of the most anticipated tours of the year.