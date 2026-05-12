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Brent mayor joins Maharashtra Day celebrations in London

Brent mayor joins Maharashtra Day celebrations in London
Celebration of Maharashtra Day 2026
Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaMay 12, 2026

More than 450 members of the Maharashtrian community gathered at Maharashtra Bhavan on Saturday (9) to celebrate Maharashtra Day 2026 at an event organised by Maharashtra Mandal London.

The celebration brought together community leaders, dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora for an evening of cultural performances, music and Maharashtrian cuisine.

Celebration of Maharashtra Day 2026 at Maharashtra Mandal London:From left: Vrushal Khandke, Nina Joshi, Ashish Joshi, Cllr Ryan Hack (Mayor of Brent), Amita Nathwani and Ram Bapat. Mahesh Liloriya

The Mayor of Brent, Ryan Hack, attended as chief guest. Guests of honour included Muralidhar Bhaskar Dongre and Shriram Ambarka.

The programme featured performances highlighting Maharashtra’s cultural traditions. Nishita Joshi performed a Jogwa dance, while Folk Kala (DS Group) presented a Konkani Goan folk dance. The MML Dhol Tasha Group performed Koli and Gondhal dances.

Dhol Tashe group's vibrant presentation. Mahesh Liloriya

A quiz session hosted by Kunal and Nakshatra was also held during the evening, alongside a dance performance by the Indian Community in Thurrock.

The event also included a Lavani performance organised by Maharashtra Mandal London and a live music and dance session by the Bournemouth Group.

Lavani presentation. Mahesh Liloriya

A flash mob performance on the song “Naman Tula”, sung by Amruta Fadnavis, concluded the cultural programme.

Guests were served a range of Maharashtrian dishes and speciality food from stalls set up at the venue.

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