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London's Gujarati community marks Gujarat Day and Somnath milestone

London's Gujarati community marks Gujarat Day and Somnath milestone

His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji

AMG
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaMay 05, 2026

Members of the Gujarati community in London gathered to mark Gujarat Day and the commemoration of 1,000 years of the Somnath Temple at an event held at a community hub in Harrow.

The programme was organised by the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK and Garavi Gujarat under the guidance of His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji. It was attended by community representatives, members of the Indian diaspora, and political and civic figures from the UK.

Lord Krish RavalAMG

Sacred rudraksh beads from Somnath and bhasma from Kashi Vishwanath Temple were distributed to attendees as part of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Guruji called for unity within the community and said the offerings reflected a continuing connection to religious traditions associated with Somnath and Kashi.

Among the speakers, Lord Raval spoke about the importance of maintaining cultural identity while contributing to British society. Gareth Thomas MP highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora and referred to ties between India and the UK.

Gareth Thomas MPAMG

Video messages were shared from Gujarat. Former Gujarat Police IG D G Vanzara spoke about the state’s identity, while Acharya Krunal Kapadia, chief priest of Somnath Temple, conveyed his message to the community.

The programme included a diya lighting ceremony, a rendition of “Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat”, and cultural performances, followed by a garba.

GarbaAMG

The event concluded with Omkar Naad and Shankh Dhwani led by Guruji.

Guruji also announced the launch of Global Community Connect on Sanskar TV in association with Garavi Gujarat from June 1.

gareth thomas mpbritish gujarati community

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