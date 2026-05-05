Labour calls for action over Tory candidate’s far-right posts

THE Labour party has written to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch demanding the removal of a Harrow council candidate over a series of posts on social media.

In the posts, Nathan Smith, a Tory candidate for West Harrow, praised far-right activist Tommy Robinson, called for mass deportations and described former prime minister Boris Johnson as a “traitorous s***bag”.

In a letter dated last Friday (1), Labour chair Anna Turley raised concerns about both Smith and William Jackson, who had already been suspended as the party’s candidate for North Harrow following a separate investigation.

Turley’s letter questioned why the two cases had been treated differently, noting that Smith remained on the ballot paper as an official Tory candidate despite what she described as “similarly divisive” remarks.

“It is difficult to understand why equivalent disciplinary action has not been taken,” she wrote, asking Badenoch to clarify how both candidates had been selected and vetted, what criteria had been used in Jackson’s case and why no similar action had been taken against Smith.

In one post, Smith praised Robinson for his “role in bringing the grooming gangs to light.”

Will Jackson Will Jackson

In a separate post, Smith shared an AI-generated summary which suggested he supported “figures like Farage and Robinson” and rated him at “92 on the scale” from far left to far right, adding the caption “#winning”.

He also described Rupert Lowe, who leads the far-right Restore Britain party, as “the only MP who fights for us.

”In February 2025, he wrote: “In the nicest way @BorisJohnson, we know your legacy, you traitorous s***bag.”

In a later message, he went further: “Boris you are a s***bag who will be jailed the second we take power. You attempted vaccinate passports, locked down an entire generation of young people and imported 3M net people against the will of the public. You’ll be lucky to avoid a more serious sentence, TRAITOR.”

In her letter, Turley noted that Harrow was “a borough that is proud of its diversity” and urged Badenoch to take “consistent and decisive action”.

A London Labour spokesperson also called for Smith’s removal, saying: “These posts are disgraceful. Praising far-right figures such as Tommy Robinson, calling for mass deportations and using abusive language is completely incompatible with representing a London community.”

Jackson was suspended by the party last month, with a spokesperson describing his posts as “wholly unacceptable.”