Arijit Singh overtakes Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to become most followed artist on Spotify

Quick highlights:
• Arijit Singh makes global music history with 151 million Spotify followers
• Surpasses Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in follower count
• Still trails in monthly listeners with 47.4 million vs. The Weeknd's 112.2 million
• Other Indians in top 25 include A R Rahman, Pritam, and Neha Kakkar
Indian playback sensation Arijit Singh has achieved a record-breaking milestone by becoming the most followed artist on Spotify, beating global icons Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in the process. With a staggering 151 million followers, the Tum Hi Ho singer now tops the list of most followed musicians on the streaming giant, according to updated rankings released by data tracking platforms Chartmasters and Volt.fm earlier this week.
Swift, one of the world’s top pop stars, holds second place with 139.6 million followers, while Ed Sheeran, who recently released an India-inspired track titled Sapphire, follows at number three with 121 million.
Arijit Singh performing Instagram/arijitsingh
Arijit leads in followers, but not in listeners
Although Singh leads in follower count, the monthly listener figures tell a different story. Arijit clocks in at 47.4 million monthly listeners. In comparison, The Weeknd leads with 112.2 million, followed by Ed Sheeran (98.4 million), Billie Eilish (95.1 million), and Taylor Swift (82.3 million).
This difference highlights a key distinction: followers represent loyal fans who want updates on future releases, while listeners are users who stream the artist’s songs during a given period, often influenced by recent trends or viral hits.
Arijit Singh clicked during a performance Getty Images
Indians on the global Spotify map
Arijit isn’t the only Indian name on the coveted list. A R Rahman sits at No. 14 with 65.6 million followers, Pritam is 21st with 53.4 million, and Neha Kakkar holds the 25th spot at 48.5 million. Legendary icons from the golden era of Indian music also feature Lata Mangeshkar at the 100th rank (22 million followers) and Kishore Kumar is 144th (16 million), proving their enduring legacy across generations.
From reality show to stadium shows
Arijit Singh’s journey is a modern-day music fairy tale. The 38-year-old first appeared on the TV reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. But it wasn’t until 2013 that he truly arrived, thanks to the soulful blockbuster Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, which turned him into an overnight star. Since then, he’s been the go-to voice for every mood: heartbreak (Channa Mereya), longing (Raabta), celebration (Kesariya), and everything in between (Phir Le Aaya Dil, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil).
Now, Arijit is taking his voice global once again with a major live concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, solidifying his place not just as India’s favourite singer, but a global music force to reckon with.